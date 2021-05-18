Harwood Advisory Group, LLC Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

New Purchases: RSP, IGSB, ICVT, LRCX, CHTR, ANSS, MU, EFA, EEM, IVV, QAI, SBCF, XLV, XLI, XLY, XLF, CCL, ITB, IAT, FBHS, WM,

Investment company Harwood Advisory Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harwood Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Harwood Advisory Group, LLC owns 153 stocks with a total value of $506 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 244,622 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.24% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 117,407 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.52% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 456,703 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.04% Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 1,380,786 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.72% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 152,263 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.91%

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 84,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 167,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $95.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 56,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $592.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $686.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 5,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $324.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 9,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 141.72%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.951700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 1,380,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 124.46%. The purchase prices were between $47.84 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $48.26. The stock is now traded at around $48.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 359,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 52.91%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 152,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 551.07%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $291.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 22,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 232.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.216400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 32,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 77.44%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3268.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $71.82.