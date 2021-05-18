Harwood Advisory Group, LLC Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Harwood Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harwood Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Harwood Advisory Group, LLC owns 153 stocks with a total value of $506 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harwood Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harwood+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harwood Advisory Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 244,622 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.24%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 117,407 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.52%
  3. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 456,703 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.04%
  4. Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 1,380,786 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.72%
  5. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 152,263 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.91%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 84,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 167,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $95.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 56,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $592.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $686.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 5,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $324.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 9,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 141.72%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.951700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 1,380,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 124.46%. The purchase prices were between $47.84 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $48.26. The stock is now traded at around $48.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 359,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 52.91%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 152,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 551.07%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $291.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 22,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 232.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.216400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 32,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 77.44%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3268.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Harwood Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $71.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Harwood Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Harwood Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harwood Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harwood Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harwood Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider