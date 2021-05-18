Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Buys Yandex NV, The AES Corp, FTI Consulting Inc, Sells Autohome Inc, Alphabet Inc, Vale SA

New Purchases: FCN, DOYU, MSFT, NFLX, CRM, GO, SPGI, WIX, SPG, HLX, ORLY,

FCN, DOYU, MSFT, NFLX, CRM, GO, SPGI, WIX, SPG, HLX, ORLY, Added Positions: YNDX, AES, FMX, DAO, MSI, BTI, BABA, ARNC, AMZN, GLD, BP, TSM, DEO, DD, CRC, MO, RDS.B, DG, FDX,

YNDX, AES, FMX, DAO, MSI, BTI, BABA, ARNC, AMZN, GLD, BP, TSM, DEO, DD, CRC, MO, RDS.B, DG, FDX, Reduced Positions: NTES, ATHM, ANTM, ABBV, GOOG, XPO, HWM, DIS, AA, LUV, FB, KMX, MGM, CMCSA, ST, ING, SLB, HMC, RUN, WPM, KB, GOLD,

NTES, ATHM, ANTM, ABBV, GOOG, XPO, HWM, DIS, AA, LUV, FB, KMX, MGM, CMCSA, ST, ING, SLB, HMC, RUN, WPM, KB, GOLD, Sold Out: VALE, ABEV, MAN, ILMN, RYAAY, CS, CBOE, RHI, C,

Investment company Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Yandex NV, The AES Corp, FTI Consulting Inc, DouYu International Holdings, Microsoft Corp, sells Autohome Inc, Alphabet Inc, Vale SA, Ambev SA, Alcoa Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owns 62 stocks with a total value of $14 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orbis+allan+gray+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

NetEase Inc (NTES) - 18,299,076 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.08% XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 12,808,177 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.38% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 2,467,287 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.39% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 15,948,720 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 25,323,217 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.22%

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $141.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 954,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,265,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.216400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 95,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $490.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $216.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 79,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 330,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Yandex NV by 1208.80%. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 4,229,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in The AES Corp by 749.20%. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 7,744,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 536.16%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3268.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $111.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 137,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 341,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $307.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.5 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.82.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $86.91 and $104.03, with an estimated average price of $95.64.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51.