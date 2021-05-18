Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Buys Yandex NV, The AES Corp, FTI Consulting Inc, Sells Autohome Inc, Alphabet Inc, Vale SA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Buys Yandex NV, The AES Corp, FTI Consulting Inc, Sells Autohome Inc, Alphabet Inc, Vale SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Orbis Allan Gray Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Yandex NV, The AES Corp, FTI Consulting Inc, DouYu International Holdings, Microsoft Corp, sells Autohome Inc, Alphabet Inc, Vale SA, Ambev SA, Alcoa Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owns 62 stocks with a total value of $14 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orbis+allan+gray+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd
  1. NetEase Inc (NTES) - 18,299,076 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.08%
  2. XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 12,808,177 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.38%
  3. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 2,467,287 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.39%
  4. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 15,948,720 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  5. Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 25,323,217 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.22%
New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $141.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 954,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,265,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.216400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 95,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $490.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $216.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 79,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 330,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Yandex NV by 1208.80%. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 4,229,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The AES Corp (AES)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in The AES Corp by 749.20%. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 7,744,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 536.16%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3268.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 45.20%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $111.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 137,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 341,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $307.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Sold Out: Ambev SA (ABEV)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.5 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.82.

Sold Out: ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $86.91 and $104.03, with an estimated average price of $95.64.

Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.

Sold Out: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. Also check out:

1. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Orbis Allan Gray Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider