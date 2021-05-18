Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd Buys Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp, Paysafe, Dell Technologies Inc, Sells Liberty Formula One Group, FirstEnergy Corp

- New Purchases: BOAC, PSFE, MSDAU, LMACA,
- Added Positions: DELL, LBTYK, LBTYA,
- Reduced Positions: FWONK, FE, GOOG, ANTM, ASH,
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 3,450,000 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio.
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 7,440,825 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.7%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 132,563 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.39%
- Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 2,810,309 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.09%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,800,000 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio.
Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd initiated holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 9,692,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 5,272,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MSD Acquisition Corp (MSDAU)
Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd initiated holding in MSD Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACA)
Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,738,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Naya Capital Management Uk Ltd added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 22.09%. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $98.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 2,810,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.
