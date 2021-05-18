HPS Investment Partners, LLC Buys iHeartMedia Inc, Sells Southwestern Energy Co, Avaya Holdings Corp

For the details of HPS Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hps+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HPS Investment Partners, LLC
- Atento S.A (ATTO) - 3,804,729 shares, 56.55% of the total portfolio.
- GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 1,562,445 shares, 38.65% of the total portfolio.
- iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 373,269 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 713.88%
- Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
HPS Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 713.88%. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 373,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)
HPS Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The sale prices were between $3.06 and $4.81, with an estimated average price of $4.05.Sold Out: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)
HPS Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82.
