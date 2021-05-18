Logo
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys SBA Communications Corp, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Stamps.com Inc, CommVault Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SBA Communications Corp, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, eHealth Inc, At Home Group Inc, sells 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Stamps.com Inc, CommVault Systems Inc, Redfin Corp, Resideo Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owns 216 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intrinsic+edge+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC
  1. Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 1,085,270 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.84%
  2. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) - 428,121 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 344.74%
  3. Brunswick Corp (BC) - 278,952 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.60%
  4. SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 95,245 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) - 459,286 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.46%
New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $291.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 95,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 126,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 587,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Plantronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 375,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $28.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.497500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 392,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc by 344.74%. The purchase prices were between $56.95 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $75.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 428,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 339.31%. The purchase prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46. The stock is now traded at around $252.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 65,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Everi Holdings Inc by 166.19%. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $14.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,346,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 210.19%. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $61.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 292,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 383.83%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $84.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 145,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 58.28%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $23.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,390,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (FLWS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. The sale prices were between $25.38 and $37.1, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Sold Out: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16.

Sold Out: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $54.6 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $63.67.

Sold Out: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.29 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $26.43.

Sold Out: Knowles Corp (KN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Knowles Corp. The sale prices were between $18.12 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.36.

Sold Out: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.44 and $75, with an estimated average price of $51.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC keeps buying
