Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys SBA Communications Corp, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells 1-800-Flowers.com Inc, Stamps.com Inc, CommVault Systems Inc

- New Purchases: SBAC, CCI, EHTH, HOME, PLT, RRR, CLSK, SWK, SLQT, ORLY, FBHS, ENPH, LSI, CONN, KIRK, VIRT, LECO, EXLS, FISV, OSIS, JBL, LESL, IPAR, MUR, OAS, OII, PTC, FTSI, EPD, RICK, CRNC, ACM, DOC, DENN, RCKY, OKE, ATI, VG, LBRT, KEX, CRC, JELD, TTI, SRAX, LRN, KMI, ETRN, CSTL, GEL, SBNY, PYPL, WMB, BXC, NR, SQ, PRDO, PBF, SU, KLIC, DNOW, GMED, DY, CYRX, PDS, OIS, TELL, WTTR, GWAC, WKHS, FANG, RES, ALUS, SPNE, SGBX,
- Added Positions: CCOI, AMED, EVRI, BYD, CLH, TS, IGT, CHDN, IR, PENN, SIBN, NICE, BC, DMYD, FIS, VCRA, CPRT, SI, NUS, GTES, LNN, APA, SSSS, TWOU, OSTK, USPH, EVBG, GDEN, TDOC, DEA, MDC, LANC, AVT, CVCO, HZO, PATK, CERS, CNX, FOR, SPB, LAD, MDLA, LII,
- Reduced Positions: RDFN, FAF, ALRM, HIBB, GNRC, TREX, INVH, DXCM, GEO, NMIH, ZUMZ, IAA, HHC, MTOR, EXR, UNFI, LOPE, DKNG, GTLS, CXW, NARI, EXPI, GLD, SKY, FBC, GBX, EXP, CHX, TNDM, BRKS, DORM, AVYA, SMG, MBUU, KRNT, CDNS, DOOR, VCEL, AGNC, QNST, UTF, CDMO, PDCE, UPS, CPE, MGP, PXD, ICFI, HFC, Z, WGO, COOP, FIVN, GLPI, GOL, PRFT, DCO, MPLN, LCII, DVN, BG, IMXI, APPS, LPI, RH, CHCT, MGY, BKE, BSET, ATSG,
- Sold Out: FLWS, STMP, CVLT, REZI, KN, CAR, BGS, MTG, MKC, SPLK, GFF, SUM, QTS, NTAP, MLM, MUSA, ARW, ESNT, CCK, COLL, WNS, GNTX, ALG, TER, EXAS, XEC, CLR, VICI, RCII, CRK, MMI, CMD, AHH, PANW, V, LDL, ASAN, GNOG, SCI, EA, UFPI, MPW, TEAM, ASML, VLO, SCPL, RSI, BCC, WST, ELVT, OPK, ORBC, NOW, CLAR, AIT, MOS, CAT, AMZN, 90S1, SPWR, MSFT, IEX, UVXY, WY, AMD, FSLY, UNH, FRG, OVV, VGR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC
- Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 1,085,270 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.84%
- Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) - 428,121 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 344.74%
- Brunswick Corp (BC) - 278,952 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.60%
- SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 95,245 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) - 459,286 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.46%
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $291.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 95,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 126,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: eHealth Inc (EHTH)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 587,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Plantronics Inc (PLT)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Plantronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 375,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $28.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.497500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 392,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc by 344.74%. The purchase prices were between $56.95 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $75.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 428,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 339.31%. The purchase prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46. The stock is now traded at around $252.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 65,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Everi Holdings Inc by 166.19%. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $14.23. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,346,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 210.19%. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $61.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 292,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Clean Harbors Inc by 383.83%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $84.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 145,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 58.28%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $23.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,390,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (FLWS)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. The sale prices were between $25.38 and $37.1, with an estimated average price of $29.74.Sold Out: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16.Sold Out: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $54.6 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $63.67.Sold Out: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.29 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $26.43.Sold Out: Knowles Corp (KN)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Knowles Corp. The sale prices were between $18.12 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.36.Sold Out: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.44 and $75, with an estimated average price of $51.56.
