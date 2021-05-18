Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund

- New Purchases: VBF, BOND, PSX, FXI, LQD, IGSB, REMX, IGIB, PBR, PGX, NOW, HYEM, EVV, BSL, BRFS, ITUB,
- Added Positions: MGV, VNQ, VGK, GLD, VGT, AMLP, VWO, EWJ, VO, EMLP, VFH, BRK.B, VB, MGK, EPP, IBM, DUK, VHT, VZ, BMY, PEP, PG, PFE, MCD, GSK, T, CVS, PAYX, JNJ, TEF, HYG, VOD, C, VVR, JPM, BLW, VEEV, SHOP, ECHO, SFIX, TTD, TDOC, ABBV, FB, URI, TEI, LULU, TWLO, ALGN, ILMN, ISRG, SLP, SWKS, CMG, ULTA, CPRI, SQ, BGB, CYBR, TRHC, AMZN, ILF, VEON,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, VIG, MUE, AAPL, MSD, VIGI, IEUR, SPY, BCX, AMJ, NHF, XLF,
- Sold Out: MFL, SH, IEF, AYX, MYF, NID,
For the details of Greytown Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greytown+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Greytown Advisors Inc.
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 232,487 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.18%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 348,153 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.59%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 48,000 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 72,201 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
- iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 119,872 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.07%
Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 64,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.943600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)
Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $100.929000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 232,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 129.75%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 57,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $175.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 47,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.35%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $362.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 13,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 72.74%. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $28.33. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 100,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)
Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F by 44.52%. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 98,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund (MFL)
Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $14.24.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.79 and $119.68, with an estimated average price of $116.29.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.Sold Out: Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni Term Fund (NID)
Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni Term Fund. The sale prices were between $13.7 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $14.07.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd (MYF)
Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $13.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of Greytown Advisors Inc.. Also check out:
1. Greytown Advisors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Greytown Advisors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greytown Advisors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greytown Advisors Inc. keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment