Vivo Capital, LLC Buys Instil Bio Inc, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, Sells Zogenix Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc

Investment company Vivo Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Instil Bio Inc, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, Design Therapeutics Inc, Cullinan Oncology Inc, sells Zogenix Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivo Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vivo Capital, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 12,486,787 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Amyris Inc (AMRS) - 13,161,847 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 1,664,242 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43% New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 14,300,000 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) - 4,534,341 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio.

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.35%. The holding were 12,486,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $36.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 3,245,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.939500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,522,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Design Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.52 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 530,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.86 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $3.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,840,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc by 83.38%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 577,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC added to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 53.27%. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 532,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $65.91, with an estimated average price of $54.99.

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.96 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.34.

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.23 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $5.39.

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.42 and $4.47, with an estimated average price of $3.32.

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.34 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $8.1.

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92.