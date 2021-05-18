Vivo Capital, LLC Buys Instil Bio Inc, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, Sells Zogenix Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: TIL, TARS, GRCL, DSGN, CGEM, ASLN, STSA, SNDX, MRUS,
- Added Positions: KALV, EPIX, DYN, IMVT, CRIS, AKRO,
- Reduced Positions: ASND, ZGNX, TXG, ARWR, AVDL, ARQT, PASG, CRNX,
- Sold Out: RCKT, MTNB, CBAY, OVID, VYNE, RVMD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Vivo Capital, LLC
- Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 12,486,787 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amyris Inc (AMRS) - 13,161,847 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 1,664,242 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%
- New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 14,300,000 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio.
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) - 4,534,341 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio.
Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.35%. The holding were 12,486,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS)
Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $36.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 3,245,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (GRCL)
Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.939500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,522,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN)
Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Design Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.52 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 530,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM)
Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASLN)
Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.86 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $3.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,840,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)
Vivo Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc by 83.38%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 577,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)
Vivo Capital, LLC added to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 53.27%. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 532,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)
Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $65.91, with an estimated average price of $54.99.Sold Out: Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (MTNB)
Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.96 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.34.Sold Out: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)
Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.23 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $5.39.Sold Out: Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID)
Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.42 and $4.47, with an estimated average price of $3.32.Sold Out: VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE)
Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.34 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $8.1.Sold Out: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)
Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of Vivo Capital, LLC.
