Vivo Capital, LLC Buys Instil Bio Inc, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, Sells Zogenix Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vivo Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Instil Bio Inc, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, Design Therapeutics Inc, Cullinan Oncology Inc, sells Zogenix Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivo Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vivo Capital, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vivo Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vivo+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vivo Capital, LLC
  1. Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 12,486,787 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Amyris Inc (AMRS) - 13,161,847 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio.
  3. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 1,664,242 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%
  4. New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 14,300,000 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio.
  5. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) - 4,534,341 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Instil Bio Inc (TIL)

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.35%. The holding were 12,486,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS)

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $36.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 3,245,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (GRCL)

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.939500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,522,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN)

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Design Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.52 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 530,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM)

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASLN)

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.86 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $3.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,840,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN)

Vivo Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc by 83.38%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $29.3, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 577,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)

Vivo Capital, LLC added to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 53.27%. The purchase prices were between $13.08 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $26.3. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 532,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $43.34 and $65.91, with an estimated average price of $54.99.

Sold Out: Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (MTNB)

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.96 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.34.

Sold Out: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.23 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $5.39.

Sold Out: Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID)

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.42 and $4.47, with an estimated average price of $3.32.

Sold Out: VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE)

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.34 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $8.1.

Sold Out: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vivo Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Vivo Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vivo Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vivo Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vivo Capital, LLC keeps buying
