Honeycomb Asset Management LP Buys Adobe Inc, Alphabet Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Expedia Group Inc, Fiserv Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Honeycomb Asset Management LP Buys Adobe Inc, Alphabet Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Expedia Group Inc, Fiserv Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Honeycomb Asset Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Alphabet Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Snowflake Inc, Twilio Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Expedia Group Inc, Fiserv Inc, Anaplan Inc, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Honeycomb Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Honeycomb Asset Management LP owns 39 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Honeycomb Asset Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/honeycomb+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Honeycomb Asset Management LP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 60,059 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.46%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 353,550 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.42%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 218,710 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,488 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.17%
  5. TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) - 1,500,000 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.27%
New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $485.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 218,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $225.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $225.593200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 230,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $301.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 146,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $235.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 160.46%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2285.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 60,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 89.27%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 353,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 41.36%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 44.40%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.349600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 388,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

Sold Out: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Honeycomb Asset Management LP. Also check out:

1. Honeycomb Asset Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Honeycomb Asset Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Honeycomb Asset Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Honeycomb Asset Management LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider