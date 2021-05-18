Honeycomb Asset Management LP Buys Adobe Inc, Alphabet Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Expedia Group Inc, Fiserv Inc

New Purchases: ADBE, SPOT, SNOW, TWLO, BMBL, IAC, V, SNAP, SHOP, UBER, CVNA, PSFE, BFLY, MTCH, TSLA, SABR, CRNC, XPOA, FST, LGV.U, LTRPA,

Investment company Honeycomb Asset Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, Alphabet Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Snowflake Inc, Twilio Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Expedia Group Inc, Fiserv Inc, Anaplan Inc, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Honeycomb Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Honeycomb Asset Management LP owns 39 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 60,059 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.46% Facebook Inc (FB) - 353,550 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.42% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 218,710 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,488 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.17% TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) - 1,500,000 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.27%

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $485.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 218,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $225.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $225.593200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 230,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $301.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 146,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $235.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 160.46%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2285.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 60,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 89.27%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $313.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 353,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 41.36%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 44.40%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.349600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 388,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

Honeycomb Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58.