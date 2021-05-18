Hill Path Capital LP Buys Golden Entertainment Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

For the details of Hill Path Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hill+path+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hill Path Capital LP
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) - 27,205,306 shares, 80.77% of the total portfolio.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY) - 4,448,542 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio.
- Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) - 1,311,976 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 255.77%
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 707,048 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.45%
- Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (RUTH) - 891,742 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio.
Hill Path Capital LP initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,133,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Hill Path Capital LP initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)
Hill Path Capital LP added to a holding in Golden Entertainment Inc by 255.77%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,311,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Hill Path Capital LP added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 61.45%. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 707,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.
