Hill Path Capital LP Buys Golden Entertainment Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

Investment company Hill Path Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys Golden Entertainment Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Outfront Media Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hill Path Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Hill Path Capital LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) - 27,205,306 shares, 80.77% of the total portfolio. Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY) - 4,448,542 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) - 1,311,976 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 255.77% Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 707,048 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.45% Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (RUTH) - 891,742 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio.

Hill Path Capital LP initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,133,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill Path Capital LP initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $20.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill Path Capital LP added to a holding in Golden Entertainment Inc by 255.77%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,311,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hill Path Capital LP added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 61.45%. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 707,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.