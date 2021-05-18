Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Alliancebernstein National Muni Inc Fd, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Tr

Investment company Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, sells Alliancebernstein National Muni Inc Fd, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC owns 310 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vivaldi+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 472,157 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 603,977 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 396,898 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 375,487 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.55% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 213,076 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.92%

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 472,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.797200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $105.920100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DTFTax-Free Income Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 50,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 3980.30%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 126,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 72.44%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 129,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 61.80%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 124.51%. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $152.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 153.36%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 47.80%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alliancebernstein National Muni Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $8.77 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $9.36.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.47.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88.

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.