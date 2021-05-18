Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Alliancebernstein National Muni Inc Fd, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Tr

- New Purchases: LMBS, FLOT, ARKK, IDEV, DTF, GWPH, ARKG, HYG, SHYG, STAY, IPHI, ESGU, HMSY, PBW, PRSP, PS, COLIU, CMI, MO, ATH, EMR, ORCL, DBDR, SCHW, KRE, WTRE, AVAN, ETAC, ERES, EUSG, GOAC, HCCCU, ICLN, FINMU, MONCU, MOTV, NRACU, OACB, PICC.U, PPGHU, RMGCU, SLAC.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, DXJ, ADER, AAC.U, ACND, SWETU, BLUA.U, SCLEU, CTAQU, PRPB, CFFVU, DLCAU, XPOA, FGNA, FCAX.U, FVT.U, GIGGU, HIGA, HTPA, HZAC, HCIIU, JCICU, KAIRU, LOKB, NAACU, NGAB, NXU.U, OCA, GMBTU, RTPYU, RACB, SRSA, SRNGU, AKICU, STPC, SPNV, TWNI.U, TEKK, TINV, VTIQ, VTIQ, VYGG, ZWRKU, KURIU, ACII.U, BLTSU, GLBLU, CFVIU, CLRMU, ENNVU, FMAC, FTAAU, FSNB.U, GPACU, GPACU, JWSM.U, INKAU, MACQU, OBLG, PACXU, PRSR, RICE, RICE, SVOK, SEAH, SV, VOSOU, EAST,
- Added Positions: MINT, SUB, SPDW, SPLG, VAR, IAU, NAD, IBB, WORK, NEA, SCHE, RP, SPEM, IIM, SPMD, SCHX, USB, SCHF, IWD, XLE, KTF, SPSM, YAC, ITOT, EEM, IGAC, ROBO, ACWI, APSG, VT, SREV, GLPI, FB, DNP, T, TREB, IMPX, CRSP, XLF, SCHM, SCHA,
- Reduced Positions: SCHO, SHY, IQI, SPY, AAPL, EFA, TSLA, VTEB, GOOG, IVV, MSFT, VOO, MUB, ISD, IWM, VTI, EVV, VVR, PG, IJH, GHY, ACN, AWF, IEFA, JPM, NVDA, VEA, BRK.B, VTA, JNJ, PYPL, PEP, PFE, BND, MMM, IEMG, IJR, LYFT, MCD, NEE, SCHB, MYI, CVX, DIS, HD, IAC, MTCH, SHM, UPS, UNH, VO, ABT, ABBV, AMZN, BAC, BLK, BMY, CBRE, CMCSA, DHI, GE, GS, IWR, IYW, AGG, SCHZ, TMO, BSV, VWO, VZ, V, WMT, AXP, AMGN, AACQ, CHRW, CHPM, CSCO, DTEA, FDX, HON, INTC, IBM, IWF, OEF, KYN, MSB, PAYX, SCOAU, XLK, CEF, TGT, VNQ, VIG, GOOGL, BAM, CME, KO, DSL, XOM, GALT, SCZ, LLY, MRK, NKE, NTRS, SCHC, FNDE, UNP, VUG, VGK, VCIT,
- Sold Out: AFB, JFR, GIM, EFR, VTWO, NGHC, FGNA.U, QQQ, NOW, IIPR, CAT, SCPE, SBUX, DUK, OACB.U, HZON.U, SVXY, XPOA.U, SRSAU, SNPR, DMYI.U, CLII, SPRQ.U, BDX, LOKB.U, IPOE, CND.U, MOTV.U, COOLU, CCV.U, BNDX, XLY, IGIB, VCSH, RBAC, COST, MDT, CRSA, CCIV.U, ACEV, PMVC.U, FCACU, SPNV.U, CCX, CCX, ALUS, HTPA.U, RMGBU, FAII.U, IGACU, IPOF.U, SEAH.U, CFIVU, SOAC, FUSE, SPFR.U, FTOCU, SVACU, CMLF, CCIV, SVOKU, RCG,
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 472,157 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 603,977 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 396,898 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 375,487 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.55%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 213,076 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.92%
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 472,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.797200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $105.920100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DTFTax-Free Income Inc (DTF)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DTFTax-Free Income Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 50,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 3980.30%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 126,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 72.44%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 129,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 61.80%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 124.51%. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $152.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 153.36%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RealPage Inc (RP)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 47.80%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alliancebernstein National Muni Inc Fd (AFB)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alliancebernstein National Muni Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $14.28.Sold Out: Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $8.77 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $9.36.Sold Out: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.47.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88.Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.
