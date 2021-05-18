Logo
Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Alliancebernstein National Muni Inc Fd, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Tr

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, sells Alliancebernstein National Muni Inc Fd, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC owns 310 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vivaldi+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC
  1. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 472,157 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 603,977 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 396,898 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
  4. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 375,487 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.55%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 213,076 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.92%
New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 472,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.797200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $105.920100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DTFTax-Free Income Inc (DTF)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DTFTax-Free Income Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 50,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 3980.30%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 126,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 72.44%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 129,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 61.80%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 124.51%. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $152.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 153.36%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 47.80%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alliancebernstein National Muni Inc Fd (AFB)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alliancebernstein National Muni Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Sold Out: Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $8.77 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $9.36.

Sold Out: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.47.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

