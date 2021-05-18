Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC Buys Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, GDS Holdings, Equinix Inc, Sells Invitation Homes Inc, Marriott International Inc, Brixmor Property Group Inc

New Purchases: GDS, COR, SUI, NSA, VICI,

GDS, COR, SUI, NSA, VICI, Added Positions: ARE, EQIX, AMT, BNL, DLR, EFC, NNN, IRT, QTS, OFC, DEA,

ARE, EQIX, AMT, BNL, DLR, EFC, NNN, IRT, QTS, OFC, DEA, Reduced Positions: INVH, BRX, CLNY, COLD, ELS, KW, PLD, CTT, CXW,

INVH, BRX, CLNY, COLD, ELS, KW, PLD, CTT, CXW, Sold Out: MAR, STAG,

Investment company Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, GDS Holdings, Equinix Inc, American Tower Corp, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, sells Invitation Homes Inc, Marriott International Inc, Brixmor Property Group Inc, Colony Capital Inc, Americold Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $933 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ranger+global+real+estate+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 490,388 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1070.43% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 105,380 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.54% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 269,991 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.46% GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 715,527 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. New Position Prologis Inc (PLD) - 494,962 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.07%

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93. The stock is now traded at around $79.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 715,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69. The stock is now traded at around $119.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 135,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $163.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 60,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $34.14 and $41.31, with an estimated average price of $38.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 56,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $31.056900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 1070.43%. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $174.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.89%. The holding were 490,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 93.54%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $718.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 105,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 269,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc by 483.49%. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,078,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 51.36%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $150.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 272,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ellington Financial Inc by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 2,449,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93.