Founders Fund II Management, LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc

Investment company Founders Fund II Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Fund II Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Founders Fund II Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 21,302,448 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51508.52%

Founders Fund II Management, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 51508.52%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.341600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 99.81%. The holding were 21,302,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.