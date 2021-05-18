Founders Fund II Management, LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc

Investment company Founders Fund II Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Fund II Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Founders Fund II Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Founders Fund II Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Founders Fund II Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Founders Fund II Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Founders Fund II Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Founders Fund II Management, LLC keeps buying
- Added Positions: PLTR,
For the details of Founders Fund II Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+fund+ii+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 21,302,448 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51508.52%
Founders Fund II Management, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 51508.52%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.341600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 99.81%. The holding were 21,302,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.
