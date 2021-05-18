Worth Venture Partners, LLC Buys Talend SA, Theratechnologies Inc, DZS Inc, Sells Blue Bird Corp, Cloudera Inc, F5 Networks Inc

- New Purchases: TLND, DZSI, RMNI, PBYI, GRTX, BWAY, CDLX, CVNA, OMF, HOME, INFI, RJF, YTEN, MCHP, ENV, MDNA, FC, BAC, 5HJ0, EVOK, EXFO, BMRN, WFC, HSDT, PGR, HTGM, COLD, GANX, QTS, BLIN, EYEN,
- Added Positions: THTX, ADMS, EDAP, EMKR, COHU, AVNW, ALNA, SCPH, SBBP, BKNG, DAIO, DSPG, ZUO, ARDS, SLRX, BCOV, EQC, PSTL,
- Reduced Positions: AVYA, AIRG, ATEN, ANVS, PXLW, APPS, ASPN, TTGT, ALLT, CTO, MYO, ETSY, SILC, FARO, CXP,
- Sold Out: BLBD, CLDR, FFIV, NLS, COHR, OBCI, IPWR, VNDA, CPRX, IWM, SHSP, RCL, NMTR, ACER, RIGL, CBIO, XLV, HEPA, AGX, XLY, XBI, PXD, MIRM, VGT, EFOI, PINE, NDRA, XLI, KRG, CDR, KTCC,
For the details of Worth Venture Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/worth+venture+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Worth Venture Partners, LLC
- Cohu Inc (COHU) - 165,499 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.61%
- Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW) - 138,974 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.02%
- EMCORE Corp (EMKR) - 793,709 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.48%
- Talend SA (TLND) - 65,800 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- O2Micro International Ltd (OIIM) - 465,169 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 65,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DZS Inc (DZSI)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in DZS Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $16.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 170,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 277,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 226,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Galera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 214,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BrainsWay Ltd (BWAY)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in BrainsWay Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 178,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Theratechnologies Inc (THTX)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Theratechnologies Inc by 482.51%. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 851,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc by 139.17%. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $6.79, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 538,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Edap TMS SA (EDAP)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Edap TMS SA by 152.09%. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 254,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: EMCORE Corp (EMKR)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in EMCORE Corp by 35.48%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $7.91, with an estimated average price of $6.05. The stock is now traded at around $8.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 793,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNA)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 92.12%. The purchase prices were between $1.25 and $2.17, with an estimated average price of $1.67. The stock is now traded at around $1.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 980,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in scPharmaceuticals Inc by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 214,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Blue Bird Corp (BLBD)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blue Bird Corp. The sale prices were between $17.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $22.74.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.59 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $15.Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.Sold Out: Nautilus Inc (NLS)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63.Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.Sold Out: Ocean Bio-Chem Inc (OBCI)
Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $12.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of Worth Venture Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Worth Venture Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Worth Venture Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Worth Venture Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Worth Venture Partners, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment