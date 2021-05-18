Worth Venture Partners, LLC Buys Talend SA, Theratechnologies Inc, DZS Inc, Sells Blue Bird Corp, Cloudera Inc, F5 Networks Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Worth Venture Partners, LLC Buys Talend SA, Theratechnologies Inc, DZS Inc, Sells Blue Bird Corp, Cloudera Inc, F5 Networks Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Worth Venture Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Talend SA, Theratechnologies Inc, DZS Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Puma Biotechnology Inc, sells Blue Bird Corp, Cloudera Inc, F5 Networks Inc, Nautilus Inc, Coherent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Worth Venture Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Worth Venture Partners, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Worth Venture Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/worth+venture+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Worth Venture Partners, LLC
  1. Cohu Inc (COHU) - 165,499 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.61%
  2. Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW) - 138,974 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.02%
  3. EMCORE Corp (EMKR) - 793,709 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.48%
  4. Talend SA (TLND) - 65,800 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. O2Micro International Ltd (OIIM) - 465,169 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Talend SA (TLND)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 65,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DZS Inc (DZSI)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in DZS Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $16.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 170,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 277,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 226,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Galera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 214,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BrainsWay Ltd (BWAY)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in BrainsWay Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 178,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Theratechnologies Inc (THTX)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Theratechnologies Inc by 482.51%. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 851,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc by 139.17%. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $6.79, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 538,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Edap TMS SA (EDAP)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Edap TMS SA by 152.09%. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 254,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EMCORE Corp (EMKR)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in EMCORE Corp by 35.48%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $7.91, with an estimated average price of $6.05. The stock is now traded at around $8.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 793,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNA)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 92.12%. The purchase prices were between $1.25 and $2.17, with an estimated average price of $1.67. The stock is now traded at around $1.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 980,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in scPharmaceuticals Inc by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 214,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Blue Bird Corp (BLBD)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blue Bird Corp. The sale prices were between $17.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.59 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $15.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.

Sold Out: Nautilus Inc (NLS)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63.

Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.

Sold Out: Ocean Bio-Chem Inc (OBCI)

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $12.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Worth Venture Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Worth Venture Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Worth Venture Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Worth Venture Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Worth Venture Partners, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider