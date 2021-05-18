Worth Venture Partners, LLC Buys Talend SA, Theratechnologies Inc, DZS Inc, Sells Blue Bird Corp, Cloudera Inc, F5 Networks Inc

New Purchases: TLND, DZSI, RMNI, PBYI, GRTX, BWAY, CDLX, CVNA, OMF, HOME, INFI, RJF, YTEN, MCHP, ENV, MDNA, FC, BAC, 5HJ0, EVOK, EXFO, BMRN, WFC, HSDT, PGR, HTGM, COLD, GANX, QTS, BLIN, EYEN,

Added Positions: THTX, ADMS, EDAP, EMKR, COHU, AVNW, ALNA, SCPH, SBBP, BKNG, DAIO, DSPG, ZUO, ARDS, SLRX, BCOV, EQC, PSTL,

Reduced Positions: AVYA, AIRG, ATEN, ANVS, PXLW, APPS, ASPN, TTGT, ALLT, CTO, MYO, ETSY, SILC, FARO, CXP,

Sold Out: BLBD, CLDR, FFIV, NLS, COHR, OBCI, IPWR, VNDA, CPRX, IWM, SHSP, RCL, NMTR, ACER, RIGL, CBIO, XLV, HEPA, AGX, XLY, XBI, PXD, MIRM, VGT, EFOI, PINE, NDRA, XLI, KRG, CDR, KTCC,

Investment company Worth Venture Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Talend SA, Theratechnologies Inc, DZS Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Puma Biotechnology Inc, sells Blue Bird Corp, Cloudera Inc, F5 Networks Inc, Nautilus Inc, Coherent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Worth Venture Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Worth Venture Partners, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cohu Inc (COHU) - 165,499 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.61% Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW) - 138,974 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.02% EMCORE Corp (EMKR) - 793,709 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.48% Talend SA (TLND) - 65,800 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. New Position O2Micro International Ltd (OIIM) - 465,169 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 65,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in DZS Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $16.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 170,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 277,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $11.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 226,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in Galera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 214,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC initiated holding in BrainsWay Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 178,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Theratechnologies Inc by 482.51%. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 851,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc by 139.17%. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $6.79, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 538,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Edap TMS SA by 152.09%. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 254,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in EMCORE Corp by 35.48%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $7.91, with an estimated average price of $6.05. The stock is now traded at around $8.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 793,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 92.12%. The purchase prices were between $1.25 and $2.17, with an estimated average price of $1.67. The stock is now traded at around $1.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 980,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC added to a holding in scPharmaceuticals Inc by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $6.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 214,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blue Bird Corp. The sale prices were between $17.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.59 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $15.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $12.01.