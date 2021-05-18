Logo
Chescapmanager LLC Buys Luminar Technologies Inc, Flex, Ajax I, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Chescapmanager LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Luminar Technologies Inc, Flex, Ajax I, Vertiv Holdings Co, RealPage Inc, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Chewy Inc, Prevail Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chescapmanager LLC. As of 2021Q1, Chescapmanager LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $917 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chescapmanager LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chescapmanager+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chescapmanager LLC
  1. Cronos Group Inc (CRON) - 8,837,890 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  2. Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 384,500 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio.
  3. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,357,386 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.09%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,000 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 1,528,845 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.13%
New Purchase: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 840,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX)

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 177,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 405,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 547,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FS Development Corp II (FSII)

Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in FS Development Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 487,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 3559.48%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 765,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 47.13%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,528,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 308.82%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 139,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $100.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 238,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $56.02, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Prevail Therapeutics Inc (PRVL)

Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $23.02.

Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)

Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Chescapmanager LLC. Also check out:

1. Chescapmanager LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chescapmanager LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chescapmanager LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chescapmanager LLC keeps buying
