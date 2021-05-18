Chescapmanager LLC Buys Luminar Technologies Inc, Flex, Ajax I, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc

- New Purchases: LAZR, AJAX, CPNG, CMLF, TBA, FSII, AGCB, MCD, ANAC.U, NKE, LOKM.U, LOKB, VGAC, CCIV, GM, RTP,
- Added Positions: FLEX, VRT, RP, CZR, DNMR, QGEN, MSFT, PSTH,
- Reduced Positions: PTON, PENN, MLM, CHWY, WSC, NLSN, NOMD,
- Sold Out: PRVL, GPS, DIS, SKLZ,
- Cronos Group Inc (CRON) - 8,837,890 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 384,500 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio.
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,357,386 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.09%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,000 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
- Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 1,528,845 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.13%
Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 840,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX)
Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 177,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)
Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 405,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)
Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 547,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FS Development Corp II (FSII)
Chescapmanager LLC initiated holding in FS Development Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 487,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 3559.48%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 765,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 47.13%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,528,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RealPage Inc (RP)
Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 308.82%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 139,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $100.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 238,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Chescapmanager LLC added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $56.02, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Prevail Therapeutics Inc (PRVL)
Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $23.02.Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)
Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
Chescapmanager LLC sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87.
