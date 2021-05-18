Logo
Kayak Investment Partners LLC Buys Baidu Inc, Roblox Corp, Universal Display Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kayak Investment Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, Roblox Corp, Universal Display Corp, Snowflake Inc, SiTime Corp, sells Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, The Walt Disney Co, STMicroelectronics NV, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kayak Investment Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kayak Investment Partners LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $775 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kayak Investment Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kayak+investment+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kayak Investment Partners LLC
  1. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 319,371 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 880.54%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 294,759 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 312,566 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.72%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,465 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16%
  5. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 718,300 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 718,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SiTime Corp (SITM)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in SiTime Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.54 and $148.49, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 79,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 288,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $18.89. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 236,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 880.54%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $190.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 319,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 128.46%. The purchase prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11. The stock is now traded at around $201.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 148,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 125.92%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $225.593200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 84,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in C3.ai Inc by 348.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $58.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kayak Investment Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Kayak Investment Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kayak Investment Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kayak Investment Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kayak Investment Partners LLC keeps buying
