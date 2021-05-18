Kayak Investment Partners LLC Buys Baidu Inc, Roblox Corp, Universal Display Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: RBLX, SITM, EDU, VLDR,
- Added Positions: BIDU, OLED, SNOW, NOW, AI,
- Reduced Positions: FB, MSFT, STM, DIS, PYPL, YELP, AMD, CRM, AMZN, DDOG, WMG, BABA, NFLX, BILL, OKTA, NVDA, SMAR, TEAM, ABNB, DOCU,
- Sold Out: AAPL, LYV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kayak Investment Partners LLC
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 319,371 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 880.54%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 294,759 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 312,566 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.72%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,465 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16%
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 718,300 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
Kayak Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 718,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SiTime Corp (SITM)
Kayak Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in SiTime Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.54 and $148.49, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 79,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Kayak Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 288,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR)
Kayak Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $18.89. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 236,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 880.54%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $190.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 319,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 128.46%. The purchase prices were between $189.08 and $260.29, with an estimated average price of $231.11. The stock is now traded at around $201.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 148,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 125.92%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $225.593200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 84,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Kayak Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in C3.ai Inc by 348.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $58.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Kayak Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Kayak Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56.
