Valley Forge Advisors, LLC Buys Mastercard Inc, S&P Global Inc, Moody's Corporation

Investment company Valley Forge Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, S&P Global Inc, Moody's Corporation, Fair Isaac Corp, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley Forge Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Valley Forge Advisors, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,342,158 shares, 22.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.36% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 1,272,544 shares, 21.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.13% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 1,155,246 shares, 16.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.64% Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 666,001 shares, 15.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.33% Visa Inc (V) - 1,015,303 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.68%

Valley Forge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 98.36%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $367.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.21%. The holding were 1,342,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Forge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 97.13%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $372.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.47%. The holding were 1,272,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Forge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 94.64%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $326.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 1,155,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Forge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 92.33%. The purchase prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35. The stock is now traded at around $495.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.35%. The holding were 666,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Forge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 88.68%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $227.429400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 1,015,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Forge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 132.53%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $485.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 187,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.