Gillson Capital LP Buys Chubb, American Express Co, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Discover Financial Services, Fifth Third Bancorp

Investment company Gillson Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys Chubb, American Express Co, Cboe Global Markets Inc, State Street Corporation, Franklin Resources Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Discover Financial Services, Fifth Third Bancorp, Truist Financial Corp, Affiliated Managers Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gillson Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Gillson Capital LP owns 183 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 678,646 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.81% Chubb Ltd (CB) - 196,989 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Citigroup Inc (C) - 387,807 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.67% Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 230,847 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.23% American Express Co (AXP) - 197,484 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. New Position

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $167.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 196,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 197,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 256,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 247,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $30.26, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 601,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $118.5, with an estimated average price of $103.41. The stock is now traded at around $129.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 134,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 175.19%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 394,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in WR Berkley Corp by 144.30%. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $79.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 363,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 288.49%. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 395,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 327.20%. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 482,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc by 44.58%. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,187,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 86.49%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,111,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01.

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82.

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.