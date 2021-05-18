Logo
Gillson Capital LP Buys Chubb, American Express Co, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Discover Financial Services, Fifth Third Bancorp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gillson Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Chubb, American Express Co, Cboe Global Markets Inc, State Street Corporation, Franklin Resources Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Discover Financial Services, Fifth Third Bancorp, Truist Financial Corp, Affiliated Managers Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gillson Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Gillson Capital LP owns 183 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gillson Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gillson+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gillson Capital LP
  1. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 678,646 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.81%
  2. Chubb Ltd (CB) - 196,989 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Citigroup Inc (C) - 387,807 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.67%
  4. Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 230,847 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.23%
  5. American Express Co (AXP) - 197,484 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $167.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 196,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 197,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 256,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 247,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $30.26, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 601,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $118.5, with an estimated average price of $103.41. The stock is now traded at around $129.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 134,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 175.19%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 394,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in WR Berkley Corp by 144.30%. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $79.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 363,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 288.49%. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 395,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 327.20%. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 482,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc by 44.58%. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,187,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 86.49%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,111,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.

Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

Sold Out: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01.

Sold Out: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gillson Capital LP. Also check out:

1. Gillson Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gillson Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gillson Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gillson Capital LP keeps buying
