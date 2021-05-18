Gillson Capital LP Buys Chubb, American Express Co, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Discover Financial Services, Fifth Third Bancorp

- New Purchases: CB, AXP, CBOE, STT, BEN, AFG, MMC, MS, AJG, PFG, AMP, BX, JPM, SIVB, MGP, PLD, AVB, FOCS, MET, BRX, CBSH, WAL, RE, TCBI, PB, FHB, EVR, CAP, ACGL, LEN, WLTW, PYPL, VNO, CRHC, JOFFU, KAIRU, PAX, MTG, TW, ALLY, CONE, HLAHU, NAAC, APAM, ARBG, FACA.U, FSK, ARCC, FTIV, ATMR.U, CLRMU, DHBCU, FCAX.U, LNFA, SBEAU, TLGA.U, FSRXU, LNC, VINP, VPCBU, ATAC, ROOT, CVII.U, SCOBU, EJFAU, SLAC.U, TWNI.U, GSHD, ASZ.U, AUS.U, CHAA.U, GMBTU, GNAC, GSEVU, JWSM.U, PFDRU, SCOAU, SDACU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, TBCPU, VAQC, YSAC, DTOCU, GBDC, HMPT, ACII.U, ACQRU, CFFVU, FSNB.U, FTAAU, FTEV.U, HIGA, KVSC, LCY, PDOT.U, CENHU, CFVIU, CLAA.U, FRONU, FSSIU, FVIV.U, GSAH, HERAU, HIIIU, KVSA, KVSB, MOTV.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, PLMIU, PRPC.U, PV.U, RMGCU, RXRAU, THMAU, TSPQ.U, WPCB.U, WPF, FZT.U, GMIIU, LEGAU, FRSGU, FRXB.U, GIIXU, GTPBU,
- Added Positions: SCHW, WRB, ATH, EQH, BSIG, AIZ, NYCB, HIG, KEY, SBRA, HR, HPP, UMPQ, SUI, VRTS, ORCC, PLYM, BNL, BCSF, VIRT,
- Reduced Positions: TFC, HIW, UDR, SRC, HWC, CME, USB, EWBC, BPOP, WRI, C, RJF, SBNY, APO, SYF, SNV, UE, CFG, FMBI, VICI, PACW, CG, VER, PAYA, CMA, LSI, GCMG, BXP, BAC, WETF, CFIVU, VTR,
- Sold Out: GS, DFS, FITB, AMG, FHN, ICE, KKR, BK, BLK, VOYA, COLD, WTFC, MAA, ELS, STAG, RNR, LPLA, CADE, TRV, MC, BRO, HST, HLI, SLRC, DRE, ARBGU, BRP, TSLX, FR, MKL, LCYAU, TIG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Gillson Capital LP
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 678,646 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.81%
- Chubb Ltd (CB) - 196,989 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 387,807 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.67%
- Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 230,847 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.23%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 197,484 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $167.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 196,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 197,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 256,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)
Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 247,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)
Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $30.26, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 601,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)
Gillson Capital LP initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $118.5, with an estimated average price of $103.41. The stock is now traded at around $129.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 134,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 175.19%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 394,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)
Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in WR Berkley Corp by 144.30%. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $79.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 363,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 288.49%. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 395,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)
Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 327.20%. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 482,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)
Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc by 44.58%. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,187,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
Gillson Capital LP added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 86.49%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,111,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.Sold Out: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)
Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $99.11 and $152.06, with an estimated average price of $131.01.Sold Out: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Gillson Capital LP sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.
