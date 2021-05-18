Pacific Center for Financial Services Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Citigroup Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: PEJ, QQQJ, GOLD, DT, TTCF, ARE, LUMN, NVO, INT, TSLA, ARCT, DM, ARKW, IWD,

PEJ, QQQJ, GOLD, DT, TTCF, ARE, LUMN, NVO, INT, TSLA, ARCT, DM, ARKW, IWD, Added Positions: VTI, CVX, VXF, IJH, IJR, XLRE, C, VYM, VNQ, NEE, NEP, HD, COST, GE, SPLV, JNJ, VHT, REZ, JETS, ICLN, CARZ, BJK, PG, JPM, AMZN, XBI, TAN, IBB, IWM, ESS, KMI, WM, VLO, TMO, TEF, PFE, GSK,

VTI, CVX, VXF, IJH, IJR, XLRE, C, VYM, VNQ, NEE, NEP, HD, COST, GE, SPLV, JNJ, VHT, REZ, JETS, ICLN, CARZ, BJK, PG, JPM, AMZN, XBI, TAN, IBB, IWM, ESS, KMI, WM, VLO, TMO, TEF, PFE, GSK, Reduced Positions: USMV, QQQ, MGK, AAPL, MDY, WFC, T, DIS, TGT, NFLX, RPG, VXUS, CSCO, ZBRA, BA, ASML, MSFT, MRK, IBM, SUSA, PM, BYND, EFAV, BRK.B, MMM, VCSH, XMLV, VOD, VZ, NVDA, XOM, ADP,

USMV, QQQ, MGK, AAPL, MDY, WFC, T, DIS, TGT, NFLX, RPG, VXUS, CSCO, ZBRA, BA, ASML, MSFT, MRK, IBM, SUSA, PM, BYND, EFAV, BRK.B, MMM, VCSH, XMLV, VOD, VZ, NVDA, XOM, ADP, Sold Out: BND, XSLV, SO, PPA, BLCM,

Investment company Pacific Center for Financial Services Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Citigroup Inc, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, NextEra Energy Partners LP, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Center for Financial Services. As of 2021Q1, Pacific Center for Financial Services owns 329 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacific Center for Financial Services's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+center+for+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 90,410 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.04% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 372,605 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.47% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 115,845 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 109,749 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.26% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 92,178 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%

Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.88 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.139000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $34.82, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Tattooed Chef Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.82 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.019700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 277.17%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 10530.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 65.33%. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in General Electric Co by 42.65%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.075300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79.

Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $44.26.

Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.

Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $64.48 and $72.73, with an estimated average price of $68.99.

Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $4.38.