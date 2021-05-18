Pacific Center for Financial Services Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Citigroup Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: PEJ, QQQJ, GOLD, DT, TTCF, ARE, LUMN, NVO, INT, TSLA, ARCT, DM, ARKW, IWD,
- Added Positions: VTI, CVX, VXF, IJH, IJR, XLRE, C, VYM, VNQ, NEE, NEP, HD, COST, GE, SPLV, JNJ, VHT, REZ, JETS, ICLN, CARZ, BJK, PG, JPM, AMZN, XBI, TAN, IBB, IWM, ESS, KMI, WM, VLO, TMO, TEF, PFE, GSK,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, QQQ, MGK, AAPL, MDY, WFC, T, DIS, TGT, NFLX, RPG, VXUS, CSCO, ZBRA, BA, ASML, MSFT, MRK, IBM, SUSA, PM, BYND, EFAV, BRK.B, MMM, VCSH, XMLV, VOD, VZ, NVDA, XOM, ADP,
- Sold Out: BND, XSLV, SO, PPA, BLCM,
For the details of Pacific Center for Financial Services's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+center+for+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Center for Financial Services
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 90,410 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.04%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 372,605 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.47%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 115,845 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 109,749 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.26%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 92,178 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.88 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.139000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $34.82, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCF)
Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Tattooed Chef Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.82 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 239 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3. The stock is now traded at around $80.019700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 277.17%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 10530.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 65.33%. The purchase prices were between $66.36 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in General Electric Co by 42.65%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.075300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79.Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)
Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $44.26.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.Sold Out: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)
Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $64.48 and $72.73, with an estimated average price of $68.99.Sold Out: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (BLCM)
Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $4.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pacific Center for Financial Services. Also check out:
1. Pacific Center for Financial Services's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pacific Center for Financial Services's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pacific Center for Financial Services's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pacific Center for Financial Services keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment