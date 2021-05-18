Covalis Capital LLP Buys Evergy Inc, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, PG&E Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PPL Corp, FMC Corp

Investment company Covalis Capital LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Evergy Inc, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, PG&E Corp, GSX Techedu Inc, Diversey Holdings, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PPL Corp, FMC Corp, Vale SA, Equitrans Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covalis Capital LLP. As of 2021Q1, Covalis Capital LLP owns 81 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covalis Capital LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covalis+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 1,440,169 shares, 18.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.70% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA) - 1,830,108 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. New Position PG&E Corp (PCG) - 2,441,325 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. New Position GSX Techedu Inc (GOTU) - 747,856 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY) - 1,467,217 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $12.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 1,830,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 2,441,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.78 and $142.7, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 747,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.08, with an estimated average price of $14.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 1,467,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $80.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 246,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 184,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covalis Capital LLP added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 119.70%. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.95%. The holding were 1,440,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.6.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Equinor ASA. The sale prices were between $16.87 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $18.98.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62.