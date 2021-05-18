Covalis Capital LLP Buys Evergy Inc, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, PG&E Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PPL Corp, FMC Corp

- New Purchases: IEA, PCG, GOTU, DSEY, VLO, AEE, VEI, RDS.B, CELH, DE, PDOT.U, MBAC.U, EXC, REGI, PDAC, DUK, MGY, PNTM.U, CC, AAC.U, ASZ.U, LVRAU, FSNB.U, ALTO, JWSM.U, IPVIU, IVAN.U, LGACU, WHD, AUS.U, IPVA.U, IPVF.U, CLIM.U, NDACU, PMGMU, SVFAU, NSTD.U, NSTC.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, FSSIU, ENNVU, TSPQ.U, DCRNU, COVAU, CFVIU, GLBLU, WPCB.U, SDACU, LMACU, AMPI.U, OHPAU, SSAAU, COLIU, HUGS.U, RXRAU, SLAMU, ATAQU, RTPYU, POWRU, ITHXU, DHCAU, ACII.U, IACB.U, STLA, SNII.U, VELOU, CSTA.U, CFFVU, KVSA, HYACU, HYACU, FSRXU, FTAAU, ARYD,
- Added Positions: EVRG,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, D, SRE, SBS, SHV, ENIA,
- Sold Out: PPL, FMC, VALE, ETRN, EQNR, AXTA, ASH, GLNG, SHC, ROCH, WISH, MRACU, ABCL,
For the details of Covalis Capital LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covalis+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Covalis Capital LLP
- Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 1,440,169 shares, 18.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.70%
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA) - 1,830,108 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 2,441,325 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- GSX Techedu Inc (GOTU) - 747,856 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY) - 1,467,217 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $12.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 1,830,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 2,441,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GSX Techedu Inc (GOTU)
Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.78 and $142.7, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 747,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY)
Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.08, with an estimated average price of $14.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 1,467,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $80.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 246,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ameren Corp (AEE)
Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 184,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Covalis Capital LLP added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 119.70%. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.95%. The holding were 1,440,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)
Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)
Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)
Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46.Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.6.Sold Out: Equinor ASA (EQNR)
Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Equinor ASA. The sale prices were between $16.87 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $18.98.Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62.
