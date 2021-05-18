Covalis Capital LLP Buys Evergy Inc, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, PG&E Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PPL Corp, FMC Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Covalis Capital LLP Buys Evergy Inc, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, PG&E Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PPL Corp, FMC Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Covalis Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Evergy Inc, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, PG&E Corp, GSX Techedu Inc, Diversey Holdings, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PPL Corp, FMC Corp, Vale SA, Equitrans Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covalis Capital LLP. As of 2021Q1, Covalis Capital LLP owns 81 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covalis Capital LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covalis+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Covalis Capital LLP
  1. Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 1,440,169 shares, 18.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.70%
  2. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA) - 1,830,108 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 2,441,325 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. GSX Techedu Inc (GOTU) - 747,856 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY) - 1,467,217 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $12.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 1,830,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 2,441,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GSX Techedu Inc (GOTU)

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.78 and $142.7, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 747,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY)

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.08, with an estimated average price of $14.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 1,467,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $80.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 246,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ameren Corp (AEE)

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 184,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Covalis Capital LLP added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 119.70%. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.95%. The holding were 1,440,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.

Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.6.

Sold Out: Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Equinor ASA. The sale prices were between $16.87 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $18.98.

Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Covalis Capital LLP. Also check out:

1. Covalis Capital LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Covalis Capital LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Covalis Capital LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Covalis Capital LLP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider