General Equity Holdings LP Buys Wix.com, The Joint Corp, Oscar Health Inc, Sells Upland Software Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: WIX, JYNT, OSCR, CVNA,
- Added Positions: ONEW, HLF, LBRDK,
- Reduced Positions: UPLD, ATUS, PGNY, QRTEA,
- Sold Out: AMZN, SSNC, WRLD, PLYA,
For the details of General Equity Holdings LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/general+equity+holdings+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of General Equity Holdings LP
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 609,343 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05%
- Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 70,837 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 1,638,025 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75%
- Upland Software Inc (UPLD) - 382,626 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.36%
- OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW) - 385,606 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.22%
General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $231.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.75%. The holding were 70,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Joint Corp (JYNT)
General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in The Joint Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.27 and $49, with an estimated average price of $37.5. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 238,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)
General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)
General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $228.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW)
General Equity Holdings LP added to a holding in OneWater Marine Inc by 112.22%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $36.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.332000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 385,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52.Sold Out: World Acceptance Corp (WRLD)
General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in World Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $104.9 and $164.61, with an estimated average price of $131.65.Sold Out: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The sale prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of General Equity Holdings LP. Also check out:
1. General Equity Holdings LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. General Equity Holdings LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. General Equity Holdings LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that General Equity Holdings LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment