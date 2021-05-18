General Equity Holdings LP Buys Wix.com, The Joint Corp, Oscar Health Inc, Sells Upland Software Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

New Purchases: WIX, JYNT, OSCR, CVNA,

Investment company General Equity Holdings LP Current Portfolio ) buys Wix.com, The Joint Corp, Oscar Health Inc, OneWater Marine Inc, Carvana Co, sells Upland Software Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, World Acceptance Corp, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Equity Holdings LP. As of 2021Q1, General Equity Holdings LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 609,343 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05% Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 70,837 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 1,638,025 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75% Upland Software Inc (UPLD) - 382,626 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.36% OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW) - 385,606 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.22%

General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $231.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.75%. The holding were 70,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in The Joint Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.27 and $49, with an estimated average price of $37.5. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 238,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $228.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

General Equity Holdings LP added to a holding in OneWater Marine Inc by 112.22%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $36.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.332000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 385,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52.

General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in World Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $104.9 and $164.61, with an estimated average price of $131.65.

General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The sale prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59.