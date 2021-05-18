Logo
General Equity Holdings LP Buys Wix.com, The Joint Corp, Oscar Health Inc, Sells Upland Software Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company General Equity Holdings LP (Current Portfolio) buys Wix.com, The Joint Corp, Oscar Health Inc, OneWater Marine Inc, Carvana Co, sells Upland Software Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, World Acceptance Corp, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Equity Holdings LP. As of 2021Q1, General Equity Holdings LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of General Equity Holdings LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/general+equity+holdings+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of General Equity Holdings LP
  1. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 609,343 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05%
  2. Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 70,837 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 1,638,025 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75%
  4. Upland Software Inc (UPLD) - 382,626 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.36%
  5. OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW) - 385,606 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.22%
New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $231.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.75%. The holding were 70,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Joint Corp (JYNT)

General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in The Joint Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.27 and $49, with an estimated average price of $37.5. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 238,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)

General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $228.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW)

General Equity Holdings LP added to a holding in OneWater Marine Inc by 112.22%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $36.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.332000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 385,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52.

Sold Out: World Acceptance Corp (WRLD)

General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in World Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $104.9 and $164.61, with an estimated average price of $131.65.

Sold Out: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The sale prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of General Equity Holdings LP. Also check out:

1. General Equity Holdings LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. General Equity Holdings LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. General Equity Holdings LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that General Equity Holdings LP keeps buying
insider

insider