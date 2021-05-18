Holocene Advisors, LP Buys Microsoft Corp, TJX Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Sea, Exxon Mobil Corp, Farfetch

Investment company Holocene Advisors, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, TJX Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, sells Sea, Exxon Mobil Corp, Farfetch, Palo Alto Networks Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holocene Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q1, Holocene Advisors, LP owns 773 stocks with a total value of $15.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 98,296 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 264.67% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 4,339,147 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 513.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,188,250 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 928.20% Linde PLC (LIN) - 950,732 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60% Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 2,832,540 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.92%

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $324.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 395,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 546,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $235.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 494,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $578.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 179,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $90.382700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 933,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $718.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 118,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 928.20%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.216400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,188,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 513.89%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $71.038100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 4,339,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 264.67%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3268.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 98,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 450.75%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2285.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 105,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 860.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 4,971,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 261.69%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $567.347500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 329,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.

Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.