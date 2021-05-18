Holocene Advisors, LP Buys Microsoft Corp, TJX Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Sea, Exxon Mobil Corp, Farfetch

- New Purchases: ANSS, AMT, IAC, ALGN, U, EQIX, EQR, MS, LYB, SU, FOXA, AZN, DELL, GPN, CRM, FCX, AER, DT, SJM, URI, SLB, LYFT, HAL, INTU, LRCX, EAT, COST, MRO, TWTR, LMACU, MAT, WBS, OLK, BKR, SLAC.U, LLY, CVNA, AGC, AGCB, SNRH, MTCH, LOW, KVSC, ACRS, SWKS, TCBI, ETWO, FMAC, KVSB, ALHC, AIZ, BK, BA, LUMN, CSCO, FMC, HRB, IFF, MKC, NEM, TDY, TXN, GL, UNP, OLED, VZ, WEC, VRSK, CBOE, BFAM, ESNT, AAL, BKI, OLLI, AYX, DBX, ANNX, CERT, BTRS, BMBL, COUR, AME, ACGL, BLL, CPRT, MKTX, NDSN, RPM, RNR, RCL, WBA, LULU, SSNC, ENV, VOYA, TRU, OTIS, NKLA, RKT, AMWL, INNV, ACVA, ABT, ADBE, APH, ATO, CHD, DHR, HLF, JBLU, MRCY, MTH, MUR, ORCL, PNW, RDN, SSD, STT, TDS, UPS, PRG, G, GDOT, FLT, APO, BERY, LGIH, NMIH, ASAN, PLTK, KVSA, LMACA, TWOA, ASH, ADP, BF.B, DVA, DISH, ETR, HUM, ISRG, MTB, MTG, OMC, PB, DORM, RMD, ROL, SSB, STX, SMTC, SWX, TTMI, URBN, EVRG, SBH, ACM, ONCS, SC, TMX, CABO, APPF, CC, BHF, ETRN, SILK, PING, SGFY, ATSG, AMED, AEL, AMWD, MTOR, BANR, CVBF, CNP, CHH, CMC, CNX, ESE, FL, GVA, GTN, FUL, HNI, HTLF, DIN, KSU, LHCG, LZB, MEI, NFG, NWBI, PCG, ARGO, PLXS, PRAA, RRC, POOL, SHEN, SLGN, STLD, SCL, TR, UFPI, WRB, AAWW, DK, SMCI, TMUS, MASI, RGA, LEA, PRI, XYL, POST, PNR, EVTC, VEEV, ARMK, PAYC, VNOM, GPRO, GWB, LC, NEWR, JRVR, INOV, WING, LILAK, RPD, AA, ICHR, LAUR, EYE, AQUA, BAND, RPAY, SVMK, TW, BYND, RXT, HEC, OM, DMYD, EAR, LESL, ABNB, TSIA, DRVN, SHLS, FTCV, ABM, LNT, CWST, COKE, TCOM, FCF, FFBC, HUBG, IBOC, JBL, KAMN, MDP, MMSI, HOPE, OCFC, ONB, PVH, SANM, SAH, WTS, WSBC, CMG, TEL, NOW, OGS, LNTH, PSTG, KNSL, CNDT, GTES,
- Added Positions: MSFT, TJX, AMZN, GOOGL, BSX, NVDA, HLT, FB, GLW, KSS, TWLO, MDB, JCI, DXCM, MSI, ALLY, SNOW, ATVI, CIEN, XRAY, GILD, PYPL, OSH, AMAT, GM, FBHS, ETN, MCD, TGT, NTRA, USFD, MAR, BKNG, DKS, NEE, INSM, NUAN, PLAN, PD, CATY, TRIP, SHC, SCHW, ROST, DVN, RJF, FITB, KBH, CSX, LUV, USB, FIVN, QRVO, SHOP, KURA, DE, AZEK, VNT, FANG, COMM, BIGC, ADSK, DTE, KKR, SEDG, DNB, GE, HWC, OXY, LIN, NVRO, KRTX, SPG, XLRN, NYCB, SEE, WEN, WAB, QURE, CYBR, AXTA, NTLA, STRO, CACI, CHE, CRUS, FDX, HSIC, IEX, LEG, MKL, SCI, SKX, SWK, TFX, LDOS, CLR, TREE, SIBN, AEE, AEP, ABC, CCMP, CSL, CAG, ED, FCN, GPK, HAS, HELE, LVS, MMC, SPGI, TAP, NI, PGR, UHS, VRSN, WERN, GWRE, MUSA, ALLE, ENR, HLI, MIME, VST, ZYME, SWI, GO, FLWS, AOS, Y, ARNA, AXS, CPB, CAH, CNC, CERN, TPR, CBSH, CACC, UFS, RE, FHI, FLO, FLR, HIG, HSY, HXL, HRL, HUBB, IDCC, KMT, MKSI, NTRS, OGE, MD, PRU, RGLD, STMP, TTWO, KMPR, VMC, GRA, WM, WW, MWA, HBI, BR, SATS, KDP, BWXT, PRLB, ALSN, ENPH, SPLK, SFM, SAIC, CDK, BOX, VIRT, UNVR, MSGS, NGVT, YEXT, CARG, DCT, AYI, AFL, MO, APA, ATR, BAX, BDC, BRK.B, BLKB, EPAY, CSGS, CFFN, CASY, CNS, COLM, COO, ATGE, DCI, EPC, FDS, FSS, FMBI, FLS, GNTX, EHC, HIW, HRC, HMN, HUN, ICUI, IP, JJSF, KEX, LAZ, MANT, MMS, MU, NVR, NWN, NUS, NUVA, NUE, OSIS, OI, PRGS, SEIC, SRE, SON, SCS, STRA, XPER, THO, WSO, WGO, WWE, WYNN, YUM, AWI, CNK, PRO, CVI, LOPE, ADUS, FIBK, CSOD, HII, PINC, BABA, VVV, NTNX, VRRM, SNDR, SWCH, ADT, ZUO, PS, EVOP, PSN, REYN, AAON, AMN, ABMD, NSP, ALL, AWR, WTRG, BXS, B, BRC, CBRL, CBT, CALM, CCOI, DXC, CW, FCFS, BEN, GBCI, ITGR, HE, HCSG, MLHR, INDB, MDT, MNRO, NATI, NEOG, NEU, IOSP, PHM, SHOO, THS, TSN, X, VRTX, WTM, WWW, IRBT, CSII, PM, ST, ANGI, PFPT, FIVE, GMED, KN, EVBG, CNNE, CWK, MSP,
- Reduced Positions: SE, PANW, MPC, KO, JAZZ, DRI, PH, ROK, VLO, LNG, DOCU, ALV, DIS, SNAP, ANTM, CNQ, EL, EXPE, NXPI, CHX, BDX, DG, CI, CRI, CMCSA, EQNR, APTV, CPRI, ODFL, BAH, ABBV, Z, JPM, IRTC, MRVI, TRGP, TEAM, FAST, JBHT, HWM, BOH, EBAY, LBRDK, HOG, DOV, TSCO, IR, SWAV, NTAP, NEP, SQ, PII, SIVB, ULTA, CE, RSG, FHB, KEY, MA, DD, PBA, ZNGA, AGCUU, TT, MCK, LITE, AES, CVS, NOC, UBER, COF, RGEN, RDS.A, VLY, AL, TENB, ADI, QLYS, IBTX, TDG, MRTX, LSXMA, LSXMK, RDS.B, PBF, AVTR, JAMF, JAMF, INGR, CUZ, CR, DHI, EWBC, IPG, JWN, PG, PLNT, NOVA, ARRY, AON, AVA, AVT, CP, FE, HAE, THG, JACK, LECO, LNC, NWE, PPL, PFG, SJI, UNM, VSH, GHC, SAVE, COTY, SABR, RUN, IBEX, MREO, LEVI, PPD, GOCO, FROG, AEO, AIG, AZPN, CF, CRS, CVCO, CINF, CBU, LIVN, D, FFIN, FULT, VIAV, MSM, MLM, VTRS, PPC, SBGI, TROW, UMPQ, UBSI, USNA, VSAT, WFC, POR, KW, H, HHC, EAF, FTDR, UTZ, TREB,
- Sold Out: XOM, FTCH, CRWD, MRVL, OKTA, MSCI, BIDU, SYY, PENN, NTES, WMG, WDC, GPS, JD, INTC, QDEL, CXO, ASML, HOLX, DDOG, FISV, DASH, PODD, SYF, NET, NLSN, SMAR, CAKE, COUP, KRE, ELAN, DLTR, GS, VIPS, STNE, RIDE, HES, ACC, SAIL, TXRH, PLTR, EW, MCHP, ANET, CTVA, OC, BFT, WPF, HUBS, SNRHU, MHK, PE, AVRO, PINS, ZI, C, EQT, CIT, RVLV, ADS, TOL, FOUR, PSTH, FMAC.U, TSM, JWS, AI, DOX, FLIR, NRG, ORI, BSY, EGHT, ALE, AFG, BCO, COHR, ECL, EME, AJRD, GPC, HBAN, JCOM, JKHY, JNPR, MDLZ, OSK, PBCT, RHI, SLAB, ZION, SPR, DAL, AVGO, SMMC, SKLZ, AIN, BKH, CWT, ELY, CMP, COP, STZ, DISCA, DUK, ENB, FNF, PACW, FHN, GATX, HMSY, IART, JW.A, KFY, SR, LSTR, MDC, MDU, MAN, MTZ, MCY, MSA, NJR, PFE, PEG, ROLL, RLI, ROG, SAFM, SIGI, SXT, SKY, TRV, TTC, ACIW, UAA, WDFC, WAFD, CVLT, GLUU, BEAT, JBT, SIX, YELP, CG, AMBA, NCLH, TWOU, MC, HQY, WBT, CLDR, BHVN, PRSP, HCAT, DDD, CB, ACN, AMG, ALK, ATI, AGO, BOKF, CNA, COG, COLB, CVA, CREE, EIX, EFX, EXPD, EXPO, FNB, FFIV, FWRD, TGNA, GT, HEI, IDA, IPAR, JLL, KLAC, LANC, LOGI, MORN, NWL, ORA, PCAR, PKG, PAYX, DGX, REGN, ONTO, SBNY, SKYW, SYNA, TCF, UNF, PAG, VRNT, WWD, KALU, ICFI, MELI, CATM, IGT, KAR, TSLA, MOS, BLMN, FOXF, MIK, ATKR, LW, LGF.A, MGY, TRTN, SONO, EB, REAL, ACCD, CGNT, CGNT,
For the details of Holocene Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/holocene+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Holocene Advisors, LP
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 98,296 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 264.67%
- TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 4,339,147 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 513.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,188,250 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 928.20%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 950,732 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%
- Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 2,832,540 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.92%
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $324.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 395,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 546,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $235.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 494,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $578.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 179,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $90.382700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 933,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Holocene Advisors, LP initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $718.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 118,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 928.20%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.216400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,188,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 513.89%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $71.038100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 4,339,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 264.67%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3268.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 98,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 450.75%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2285.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 105,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 860.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 4,971,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Holocene Advisors, LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 261.69%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $567.347500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 329,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Holocene Advisors, LP sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Holocene Advisors, LP. Also check out:
1. Holocene Advisors, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Holocene Advisors, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Holocene Advisors, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Holocene Advisors, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment