Deer Park Road Corp Buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Global X Silver Miners ETF, Retail Value Inc, Sells Front Yard Residential Corp, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Chimera Investment Corp

New Purchases: PSLV, RVI, PVG,

PSLV, RVI, PVG, Added Positions: SIL, SILJ, AG, AGI, KGC, NG,

SIL, SILJ, AG, AGI, KGC, NG, Reduced Positions: COOP, GLD, CIM, GNW,

COOP, GLD, CIM, GNW, Sold Out: RESI, PPLT,

Investment company Deer Park Road Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Global X Silver Miners ETF, Retail Value Inc, ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, First Majestic Silver Corp, sells Front Yard Residential Corp, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Chimera Investment Corp, Genworth Financial Inc, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deer Park Road Corp. As of 2021Q1, Deer Park Road Corp owns 33 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Deer Park Road Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deer+park+road+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,000,000 shares, 28.72% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,100,000 shares, 24.29% of the total portfolio. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 2,150,000 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 2,500,000 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 4,945,600 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.

Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.112700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,077,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Retail Value Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 544,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 401,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1263.64%. The purchase prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.189200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1008.06%. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 687,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $16.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,235,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,282,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deer Park Road Corp sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.22.

Deer Park Road Corp sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64.