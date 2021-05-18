Deer Park Road Corp Buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Global X Silver Miners ETF, Retail Value Inc, Sells Front Yard Residential Corp, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Chimera Investment Corp

- New Purchases: PSLV, RVI, PVG,
- Added Positions: SIL, SILJ, AG, AGI, KGC, NG,
- Reduced Positions: COOP, GLD, CIM, GNW,
- Sold Out: RESI, PPLT,
For the details of Deer Park Road Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deer+park+road+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Deer Park Road Corp
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,000,000 shares, 28.72% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,100,000 shares, 24.29% of the total portfolio.
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 2,150,000 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 2,500,000 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 4,945,600 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.112700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,077,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Retail Value Inc (RVI)
Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Retail Value Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 544,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)
Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 401,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1263.64%. The purchase prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.189200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)
Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1008.06%. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 687,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)
Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $16.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,235,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)
Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,282,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI)
Deer Park Road Corp sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.22.Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)
Deer Park Road Corp sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of Deer Park Road Corp. Also check out:
1. Deer Park Road Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Deer Park Road Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Deer Park Road Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Deer Park Road Corp keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment