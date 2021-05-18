Deer Park Road Corp Buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Global X Silver Miners ETF, Retail Value Inc, Sells Front Yard Residential Corp, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Chimera Investment Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Deer Park Road Corp Buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Global X Silver Miners ETF, Retail Value Inc, Sells Front Yard Residential Corp, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Chimera Investment Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Deer Park Road Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Global X Silver Miners ETF, Retail Value Inc, ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF, First Majestic Silver Corp, sells Front Yard Residential Corp, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Chimera Investment Corp, Genworth Financial Inc, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deer Park Road Corp. As of 2021Q1, Deer Park Road Corp owns 33 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Deer Park Road Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deer+park+road+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Deer Park Road Corp
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,000,000 shares, 28.72% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,100,000 shares, 24.29% of the total portfolio.
  3. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 2,150,000 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio.
  4. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 2,500,000 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 4,945,600 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.112700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,077,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Retail Value Inc (RVI)

Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Retail Value Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 544,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 401,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1263.64%. The purchase prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.189200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)

Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1008.06%. The purchase prices were between $13.64 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 687,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)

Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $16.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,235,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in Alamos Gold Inc by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.64, with an estimated average price of $8.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,282,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI)

Deer Park Road Corp sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.22.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Deer Park Road Corp sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Deer Park Road Corp. Also check out:

1. Deer Park Road Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Deer Park Road Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Deer Park Road Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Deer Park Road Corp keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider