POSaBIT to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call





POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), a leading financial technology company delivering unique payment processing and point-of-sale (POS) systems for cash-only businesses with a focus on the cannabis industry, will host a conference call and live webcast on May 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. eastern time to discuss the results of the first quarter 2021.









Conference Call Information









Date: May 25, 2021





Time: 4:30pm Eastern Time





Toll-Free: 888-506-0062





International: 973-528-0011





Live Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2708%2F41353









Conference Call Replay Information:









The replay will be available approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.









Toll Free: 877-481-4010





International: 919-882-2331





Replay Passcode: 41353





Replay Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2708%2F41353









ABOUT POSABIT









POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBITs unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: %3Cb%3Ewww.posabit.com%3C%2Fb%3E.





