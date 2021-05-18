Logo
Flood Relief: 5 U-Haul Stores Offering Help in Texas, Louisiana

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAFAYETTE, La., May 18, 2021

LAFAYETTE, La., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul is making five facilities in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana available to provide 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by the storms and severe flooding that have slammed the region over the last few days.

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to flood victims in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana at five of its Company-owned facilities.

Creek and river flooding have left parts of Jasper and Beaumont underwater in Texas, with about a foot of rain forcing road and school closures. Hundreds of people have needed rescuing in the Louisiana cities of Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, which has endured its third weather-related disaster in less than a year.

"Heavy rains have led to severe flooding in these communities, and countless families have seen their houses take on water and their possessions lost or damaged," stated Jerry Bowden, U-Haul Company of South Central Louisiana president.

"There will be a clean-up and recovery process in the coming days and weeks. We want our neighbors to know that help is available. Anyone impacted by these storms can make use of a storage room at no cost for one month while there is availability."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating store nearest them:

LOUISIANA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenwell Springs Road

8415 Greenwell Springs Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70814
(225) 424-5995

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kaliste Saloom

700 Kaliste Saloom Road
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 443-4637

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fort Polk Entrance Road

1246 Entrance Road
Leesville, LA 71446
(337) 537-8635

TEXAS

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-10 & College

3885 Milam St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 833-4358

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Eastex Freeway & Lawrence Exit

8161 Eastex Frwy.
Beaumont, TX 77708
(409) 892-1184

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge
Sebastien Reyes
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flood-relief-5-u-haul-stores-offering-help-in-texas-louisiana-301294185.html

SOURCE U-Haul

