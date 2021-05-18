Alkame Holdings Prepares For First Aladyn PPE Shipment Of $1 Million Sales Contract

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alkame Holdings Prepares For First Aladyn PPE Shipment Of $1 Million Sales Contract

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image






PR Newswire



LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2021





LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM), today announced Aladyn Protection Systems, LLC is initiating the first shipment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) form Alkame in conjunction with a recently announce $1 million sales contract.



Aladyn is a global wholesale distributor of PPE supplies specializing within the tourism and hospitality markets, with a logistic center located in Miami, Florida.



The PPE sales contract is designed to ramp up Aladyn's purchase of PPE inventory from Alkame with the intended order size doubling every ten weeks to a target $1 million in total purchases from Alkame in the first year.



In 2020, Alkame first shifted its manufacturing focus toward the production of quality PPE products such as hand sanitizer for first responders and the medical sector. A lengthy amount of time went into licensing, regulatory, compliance inspections, certifications, and formulations. The manufacturing shift first paid off with PPE sales to the State of Oregon.



As 2020 progressed, Alkame was able to secure a Canadian distribution partner for PPE products, and provide the necessary information and documentation to allow for export.



The first temporary shift into the PPE sector can be viewed as a long-term opportunity, adding to Alkame's regular co-packing business, which anticipates a sales resurgence as the economic impact of COVID-19 abates.



Aladyn specializes in servicing companies in the tourism and hospitality sector, offering a wide selection of high-quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) through a system of scheduled purchases, as well as specialized consulting, personal service, and the best prices.



With more than 30 years of experience in international trade, offices in the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America, direct relationships with recognized manufacturers and certified logistics companies, Aladyn is a comprehensive solution for all your PPE needs.



About Alkame Holdings, Inc.



Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company that operates with a focus in distinct sectors: health and wellness, technology, manufacturing, and distribution. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture and distribute products with an emphasis on utilizing an enhanced water technology with several unique properties. The water technology is supported by four independent human clinical studies. There are a multitude of product applications we currently, or have capability to, utilize with our technology to produce and/or add value to, including but not limited to, consumer beverages, CBD/hemp products, pet products, horticulture, agriculture and aquaculture applications, and hand sanitizers.



For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.



Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations
Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (702) 273-9714



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.





Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkame-holdings-prepares-for-first-aladyn-ppe-shipment-of-1-million-sales-contract-301294203.html



SOURCE Alkame Holdings Inc.







Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment