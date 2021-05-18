Logo
Black Maple Capital Management LP Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Tilray Inc, Sells LF Capital Acquisition Corp, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc III

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Black Maple Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Landsea Homes Corp, sells LF Capital Acquisition Corp, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc III, Western Digital Corp, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Maple Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Black Maple Capital Management LP owns 69 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Black Maple Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/black+maple+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Black Maple Capital Management LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,890 shares, 19.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.80%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 55,000 shares, 16.09% of the total portfolio.
  3. SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME) - 321,600 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 200,000 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio.
  5. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 190,000 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 173,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 173,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Landsea Homes Corp (LSEA)

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in Landsea Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 324,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI)

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $11.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU)

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 94,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Black Maple Capital Management LP added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 554.80%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 163,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)

Black Maple Capital Management LP added to a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc by 70.47%. The purchase prices were between $5.55 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $6.18. The stock is now traded at around $5.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 60,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: LF Capital Acquisition Corp (LFAC)

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCARU)

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI.U)

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The sale prices were between $11.01 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $12.33.

Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92.

Sold Out: NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC)

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.92 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $30.86.

Sold Out: Franchise Group Inc (FRG)

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Franchise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.43.

Reduced: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM)

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp by 32.44%. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Black Maple Capital Management LP still held 101,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 66.47%. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.74. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Black Maple Capital Management LP still held 47,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.657900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Black Maple Capital Management LP still held 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 46.67%. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Black Maple Capital Management LP still held 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC.U)

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Black Maple Capital Management LP still held 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II by 54.21%. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Black Maple Capital Management LP still held 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Black Maple Capital Management LP. Also check out:

