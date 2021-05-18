Black Maple Capital Management LP Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Tilray Inc, Sells LF Capital Acquisition Corp, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc III

New Purchases: XLE, TLRY, TLRY, LSEA, DMYI, MACQU, AMZN, GSL, BRPMU, BIDU, SMSI, HCAR, BABA, EOG, VIAC, COP, GF, FLME.U, SAII, SOAC, ACAC, NSTB, NEBC, CAP, SVAC, FAII, ACND, FUSE, HEC, WPF, CRSA,

Investment company Black Maple Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Landsea Homes Corp, sells LF Capital Acquisition Corp, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc III, Western Digital Corp, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Maple Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Black Maple Capital Management LP owns 69 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,890 shares, 19.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.80%

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 173,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in Landsea Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 324,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $11.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP initiated holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 94,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 554.80%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 163,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP added to a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc by 70.47%. The purchase prices were between $5.55 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $6.18. The stock is now traded at around $5.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 60,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The sale prices were between $11.01 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $12.33.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.92 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $30.86.

Black Maple Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Franchise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.43.

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp by 32.44%. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Black Maple Capital Management LP still held 101,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 66.47%. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.74. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Black Maple Capital Management LP still held 47,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.657900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Black Maple Capital Management LP still held 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 46.67%. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Black Maple Capital Management LP still held 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Black Maple Capital Management LP still held 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Maple Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II by 54.21%. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Black Maple Capital Management LP still held 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.