Foxhaven Asset Management, LP Buys Coupang Inc, Intuit Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Sells Twilio Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Foxhaven Asset Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Coupang Inc, Intuit Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Fiserv Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, sells Twilio Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, StoneCo, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foxhaven Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Foxhaven Asset Management, LP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Foxhaven Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foxhaven+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Foxhaven Asset Management, LP
  1. Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 8,157,292 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,317,392 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
  3. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 861,915 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.1%
  4. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 167,433 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.97%
  5. Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 1,062,097 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.64%. The holding were 8,157,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 302,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Metromile Inc (MILE)

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Metromile Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.339700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 186,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 86.78%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $419.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 568,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 89.27%. The purchase prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,119,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 73.98%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 858,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22.

Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.



