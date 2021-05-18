Foxhaven Asset Management, LP Buys Coupang Inc, Intuit Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Sells Twilio Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp

- New Purchases: CPNG, FISV, AFRM, MILE, DISCA,
- Added Positions: INTU, PEGA, LSXMK, FB, TEAM,
- Reduced Positions: TWLO, LBRDK, STNE, HLT, MELI, SHOP, ATVI, SMAR, AMZN, V, VRM,
- Sold Out: TMUS, NET, DASH, ABNB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Foxhaven Asset Management, LP
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 8,157,292 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,317,392 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 861,915 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.1%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 167,433 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.97%
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 1,062,097 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.64%. The holding were 8,157,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 302,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Metromile Inc (MILE)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Metromile Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.339700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 186,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 86.78%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $419.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 568,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 89.27%. The purchase prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,119,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 73.98%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 858,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Foxhaven Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.
