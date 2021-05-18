Sound Point Capital Management, LP Buys Maxar Technologies Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, DISH Network Corp, Sells Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Gray Television Inc, Plantronics Inc

- Added Positions: MAXR, IHRT, DISH, CCO,
- Reduced Positions: SBGI, GTN, LGF.B, GLD, GDX, GDXJ,
- Sold Out: PLT,
For the details of Sound Point Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+point+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sound Point Capital Management, LP
- Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 80,000 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 411.44%
- DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 54,659 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.78%
- Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 61,478 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 1,036,189 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%
- iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 99,948 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 292.25%
Sound Point Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 411.44%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $29.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.78%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)
Sound Point Capital Management, LP added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 292.25%. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.65%. The holding were 99,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Sound Point Capital Management, LP added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 54,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Plantronics Inc (PLT)
Sound Point Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Plantronics Inc. The sale prices were between $26.29 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $37.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sound Point Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Sound Point Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sound Point Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sound Point Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sound Point Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment