Sound Point Capital Management, LP Buys Maxar Technologies Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, DISH Network Corp, Sells Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Gray Television Inc, Plantronics Inc

Investment company Sound Point Capital Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Maxar Technologies Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, DISH Network Corp, sells Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Gray Television Inc, Plantronics Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Point Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Sound Point Capital Management, LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $18 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 80,000 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 411.44% DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 54,659 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.78% Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 61,478 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 1,036,189 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38% iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 99,948 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 292.25%

Sound Point Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 411.44%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $29.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.78%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Point Capital Management, LP added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 292.25%. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.65%. The holding were 99,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Point Capital Management, LP added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 54,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Point Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Plantronics Inc. The sale prices were between $26.29 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $37.65.