Aquilo Capital Management, LLC Buys Harpoon Therapeutics Inc, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells AnaptysBio Inc

New Purchases: HARP,

HARP, Added Positions: FDMT, DRNA, QURE, BPMC, GLPG, NGM, ARWR, MGTA, ARGX, RGNX, GMAB,

FDMT, DRNA, QURE, BPMC, GLPG, NGM, ARWR, MGTA, ARGX, RGNX, GMAB, Reduced Positions: SPRO,

SPRO, Sold Out: ANAB,

Investment company Aquilo Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Harpoon Therapeutics Inc, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, uniQure NV, Galapagos NV, sells AnaptysBio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aquilo Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aquilo+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 300,000 shares, 21.93% of the total portfolio. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 500,000 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) - 3,829,209 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 1,705,392 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.82% Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - 423,012 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.32%

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $24.16, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 1,554,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc by 1404.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $26.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 300,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $21.49 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,705,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in uniQure NV by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $35.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 955,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Galapagos NV by 66.77%. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $111.94, with an estimated average price of $92.03. The stock is now traded at around $75.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 116,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in argenx SE by 66.93%. The purchase prices were between $268.3 and $380.31, with an estimated average price of $316.9. The stock is now traded at around $273.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Genmab A/S by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $25.4.