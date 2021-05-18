Logo
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC Buys Harpoon Therapeutics Inc, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells AnaptysBio Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aquilo Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Harpoon Therapeutics Inc, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, uniQure NV, Galapagos NV, sells AnaptysBio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aquilo Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aquilo+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aquilo Capital Management, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 300,000 shares, 21.93% of the total portfolio.
  2. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 500,000 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio.
  3. Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) - 3,829,209 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
  4. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 1,705,392 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.82%
  5. Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - 423,012 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.32%
New Purchase: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP)

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $24.16, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 1,554,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT)

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc by 1404.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $26.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 300,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $21.49 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,705,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: uniQure NV (QURE)

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in uniQure NV by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $35.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 955,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Galapagos NV (GLPG)

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Galapagos NV by 66.77%. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $111.94, with an estimated average price of $92.03. The stock is now traded at around $75.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 116,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: argenx SE (ARGX)

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in argenx SE by 66.93%. The purchase prices were between $268.3 and $380.31, with an estimated average price of $316.9. The stock is now traded at around $273.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Genmab A/S (GMAB)

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Genmab A/S by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $37.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)

Aquilo Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $25.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aquilo Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Aquilo Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aquilo Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aquilo Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aquilo Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
