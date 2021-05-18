Dempze Nancy E Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Nike Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells 3M Co, Chubb, Intel Corp

New Purchases: RDSMY, XOM,

Investment company Dempze Nancy E Current Portfolio ) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Nike Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells 3M Co, Chubb, Intel Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dempze Nancy E. As of 2021Q1, Dempze Nancy E owns 57 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dempze Nancy E's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dempze+nancy+e/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,006 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 20,375 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 38,342 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 12,663 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,158 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The purchase prices were between $41.38 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 21,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dempze Nancy E initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in Nike Inc by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $136.467300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $412.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dempze Nancy E added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 97.33%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $222.919000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Dempze Nancy E sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.