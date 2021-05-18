Notis-McConarty Edward Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Chubb, 3M Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc

New Purchases: RDSMY, IFF,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Notis-McConarty Edward Current Portfolio ) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells Chubb, 3M Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Cerner Corp, Allegion PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Notis-McConarty Edward. As of 2021Q1, Notis-McConarty Edward owns 93 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,153 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,877 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 82,354 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 27,247 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 50,678 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%

Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The purchase prices were between $41.38 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 33,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Notis-McConarty Edward added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $222.919000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Notis-McConarty Edward sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Notis-McConarty Edward sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.