Select Equity Group, L.P. Buys Clarivate PLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Sells Tenable Holdings Inc, Ansys Inc, Vail Resorts Inc

- New Purchases: MTB, AEO, FAST, TFC, AVY, LCY, TRMB, PTC, BTRS, MKC, CGNX, MOS, MKL, WEX, ODFL, GPK, NAPA, CSTL, LULU, LIND, UTZ, JAMF, JAMF, HUGS.U, SPGI, CPNG, OSW, TDG, POSH, SEMR, FAII, MEG, ARCE, TBK, CHEF, DMRC, HSC, CWST,
- Added Positions: CLVT, FIS, TDY, MORN, INFO, MRVI, CDW, V, QRVO, SAIA, DHR, ULTA, GDDY, ST, WMS, CDAY, TRU, QCOM, EQIX, ACCD, SSB, LEVI, SWKS, AXP, BRO, DCT, ENTG, PINS, IBKR, SSNC, FTV, VRSN, MSFT, MS, GOOG, AMZN, IIVI, INTC, FB, AVGO, TSCO, GFF, LAMR, TMO, STE, FORM, RGEN, SUM, APO, MCO, KNSL, SIBN, GSHD, KAI, PHR, CCX, CCX, SPT, ERII, NCNO, HSKA, HCCI, DAVA, RPAY, EVOP, MODN, SPSC, ALTR, SSTI, NVMI, PRFT, TTMI, CREE, NRC,
- Reduced Positions: TENB, MLM, PKI, MTN, SHAK, CINF, LYV, J, FRC, SCI, ILMN, EVBG, TTC, EXPD, SIG, WSM, IDXX, TJX, BLDR, TSM, MDP, FMX, BX, CNXC, ADSK, TECH, PAYX, BIP, EL, POOL, ROL, ACN, WAT, GRMN, MDY, JYNT, MIME, CEVA, BIPC,
- Sold Out: ANSS, CSGP, MTZ, HRC, MSP, HEI, SMMC, CB, HEI.A, PYPL, SHC, CYRX, WBT, RESN, KTOS, VERX, PRLB, DAIO, CMD, BLFS, BMI, AGYS,
For the details of Select Equity Group, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/select+equity+group%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Select Equity Group, L.P.
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 8,298,003 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.23%
- Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 47,899,006 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.28%
- PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 9,329,205 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.65%
- Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 2,999,056 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.97%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 6,953,868 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.38%
Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $165.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,021,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.682500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,858,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,860,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,143,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83. The stock is now traded at around $217.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 654,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)
Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,868,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 47,899,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 6,953,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 525.33%. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 557,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Morningstar Inc (MORN)
Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Morningstar Inc by 37.26%. The purchase prices were between $216.45 and $252.61, with an estimated average price of $234.56. The stock is now traded at around $236.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,069,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $103.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,060,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)
Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc by 656.35%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,602,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59.Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $94.84 and $111.38, with an estimated average price of $104.26.Sold Out: Datto Holding Corp (MSP)
Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Datto Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $24.98.Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI)
Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $116.13 and $138.78, with an estimated average price of $128.49.
