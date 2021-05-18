Select Equity Group, L.P. Buys Clarivate PLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Sells Tenable Holdings Inc, Ansys Inc, Vail Resorts Inc

New Purchases: MTB, AEO, FAST, TFC, AVY, LCY, TRMB, PTC, BTRS, MKC, CGNX, MOS, MKL, WEX, ODFL, GPK, NAPA, CSTL, LULU, LIND, UTZ, JAMF, JAMF, HUGS.U, SPGI, CPNG, OSW, TDG, POSH, SEMR, FAII, MEG, ARCE, TBK, CHEF, DMRC, HSC, CWST,

MTB, AEO, FAST, TFC, AVY, LCY, TRMB, PTC, BTRS, MKC, CGNX, MOS, MKL, WEX, ODFL, GPK, NAPA, CSTL, LULU, LIND, UTZ, JAMF, JAMF, HUGS.U, SPGI, CPNG, OSW, TDG, POSH, SEMR, FAII, MEG, ARCE, TBK, CHEF, DMRC, HSC, CWST, Added Positions: CLVT, FIS, TDY, MORN, INFO, MRVI, CDW, V, QRVO, SAIA, DHR, ULTA, GDDY, ST, WMS, CDAY, TRU, QCOM, EQIX, ACCD, SSB, LEVI, SWKS, AXP, BRO, DCT, ENTG, PINS, IBKR, SSNC, FTV, VRSN, MSFT, MS, GOOG, AMZN, IIVI, INTC, FB, AVGO, TSCO, GFF, LAMR, TMO, STE, FORM, RGEN, SUM, APO, MCO, KNSL, SIBN, GSHD, KAI, PHR, CCX, CCX, SPT, ERII, NCNO, HSKA, HCCI, DAVA, RPAY, EVOP, MODN, SPSC, ALTR, SSTI, NVMI, PRFT, TTMI, CREE, NRC,

Reduced Positions: TENB, MLM, PKI, MTN, SHAK, CINF, LYV, J, FRC, SCI, ILMN, EVBG, TTC, EXPD, SIG, WSM, IDXX, TJX, BLDR, TSM, MDP, FMX, BX, CNXC, ADSK, TECH, PAYX, BIP, EL, POOL, ROL, ACN, WAT, GRMN, MDY, JYNT, MIME, CEVA, BIPC,

Sold Out: ANSS, CSGP, MTZ, HRC, MSP, HEI, SMMC, CB, HEI.A, PYPL, SHC, CYRX, WBT, RESN, KTOS, VERX, PRLB, DAIO, CMD, BLFS, BMI, AGYS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Select Equity Group, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Clarivate PLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Morningstar Inc, IHS Markit, sells Tenable Holdings Inc, Ansys Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Shake Shack Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Select Equity Group, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Select Equity Group, L.P. owns 153 stocks with a total value of $27.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CDW Corp (CDW) - 8,298,003 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.23% Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 47,899,006 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.28% PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 9,329,205 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.65% Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 2,999,056 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.97% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 6,953,868 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.38%

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $165.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,021,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.682500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,858,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,860,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,143,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83. The stock is now traded at around $217.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 654,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,868,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 47,899,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 6,953,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 525.33%. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $409.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 557,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Morningstar Inc by 37.26%. The purchase prices were between $216.45 and $252.61, with an estimated average price of $234.56. The stock is now traded at around $236.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,069,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $103.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,060,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc by 656.35%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,602,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $94.84 and $111.38, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Datto Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $24.98.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $116.13 and $138.78, with an estimated average price of $128.49.