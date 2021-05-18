G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys Perion Network, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Sells LivePerson Inc, CarParts.com Inc, OptimizeRx Corp

New Purchases: PERI, SAIL, ASPN, RMNI, QUOT, TTEC, USIO, IACA, ROCK, DGII, FTOC, SGFY, INMD, PLT, VOXX, FKWL, STPK, ITMR, CELC, ASO, AOUT, CVGI, SHLS, FLL, HEC, OTRK, TZOO,

PERI, SAIL, ASPN, RMNI, QUOT, TTEC, USIO, IACA, ROCK, DGII, FTOC, SGFY, INMD, PLT, VOXX, FKWL, STPK, ITMR, CELC, ASO, AOUT, CVGI, SHLS, FLL, HEC, OTRK, TZOO, Added Positions: HSKA, PRCH, STIM, AMBA, PACK, KIRK, TTGT, TENB, MXL, SFT, RADA, BILL, SNCR, FIVN, BCOV, UPLD, CLFD, PROF, SIBN, RDCM, GTYH,

HSKA, PRCH, STIM, AMBA, PACK, KIRK, TTGT, TENB, MXL, SFT, RADA, BILL, SNCR, FIVN, BCOV, UPLD, CLFD, PROF, SIBN, RDCM, GTYH, Reduced Positions: LPSN, PRTS, OPRX, STMP, GNMK, BIGC, AXGN, LPRO, CALX, PRPL, LSPD, GRMN, RPAY, CDNA, VCRA, GSHD, CAMT, HYRE, ICAD, UCTT, EVER, ENPH, AGYS, TREE, VICR, WK, SIEN, VRNS, EVBG, CSSE, MIXT, WTRH,

LPSN, PRTS, OPRX, STMP, GNMK, BIGC, AXGN, LPRO, CALX, PRPL, LSPD, GRMN, RPAY, CDNA, VCRA, GSHD, CAMT, HYRE, ICAD, UCTT, EVER, ENPH, AGYS, TREE, VICR, WK, SIEN, VRNS, EVBG, CSSE, MIXT, WTRH, Sold Out: FVRR, CLCT, NLS, PI, BAND, ECOM, TRUE, GAN, AI, SLAB, Z, ESCA, W, QDEL, RVP, AVLR, RFIL, STRM,

New York, NY, based Investment company G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Perion Network, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Heska Corp, Rimini Street Inc, sells LivePerson Inc, CarParts.com Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, Stamps.com Inc, GenMark Diagnostics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $612 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) - 1,720,047 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.44% EverQuote Inc (EVER) - 645,465 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11% OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 464,639 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.51% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 143,380 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29% Heska Corp (HSKA) - 120,000 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.39%

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Perion Network Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,013,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.32 and $63.41, with an estimated average price of $56.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 245,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.15. The stock is now traded at around $18.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 556,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 983,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 503,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.01 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $101.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 70,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Heska Corp by 83.39%. The purchase prices were between $143.93 and $207.3, with an estimated average price of $177.65. The stock is now traded at around $196.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Porch Group Inc by 152.04%. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 646,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Neuronetics Inc by 341.42%. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 632,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Ambarella Inc by 118.75%. The purchase prices were between $91.34 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $109.11. The stock is now traded at around $90.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 105,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp by 256.70%. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 356,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Kirkland's Inc by 171.03%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 176,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Impinj Inc. The sale prices were between $41.27 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $114.95 and $188.83, with an estimated average price of $155.38.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $28.49, with an estimated average price of $22.2.