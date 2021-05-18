G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys Perion Network, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Sells LivePerson Inc, CarParts.com Inc, OptimizeRx Corp

- New Purchases: PERI, SAIL, ASPN, RMNI, QUOT, TTEC, USIO, IACA, ROCK, DGII, FTOC, SGFY, INMD, PLT, VOXX, FKWL, STPK, ITMR, CELC, ASO, AOUT, CVGI, SHLS, FLL, HEC, OTRK, TZOO,
- Added Positions: HSKA, PRCH, STIM, AMBA, PACK, KIRK, TTGT, TENB, MXL, SFT, RADA, BILL, SNCR, FIVN, BCOV, UPLD, CLFD, PROF, SIBN, RDCM, GTYH,
- Reduced Positions: LPSN, PRTS, OPRX, STMP, GNMK, BIGC, AXGN, LPRO, CALX, PRPL, LSPD, GRMN, RPAY, CDNA, VCRA, GSHD, CAMT, HYRE, ICAD, UCTT, EVER, ENPH, AGYS, TREE, VICR, WK, SIEN, VRNS, EVBG, CSSE, MIXT, WTRH,
- Sold Out: FVRR, CLCT, NLS, PI, BAND, ECOM, TRUE, GAN, AI, SLAB, Z, ESCA, W, QDEL, RVP, AVLR, RFIL, STRM,
For the details of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/g2+investment+partners+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC
- CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) - 1,720,047 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.44%
- EverQuote Inc (EVER) - 645,465 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%
- OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 464,639 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.51%
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 143,380 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
- Heska Corp (HSKA) - 120,000 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.39%
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Perion Network Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,013,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.32 and $63.41, with an estimated average price of $56.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 245,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.15. The stock is now traded at around $18.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 556,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 983,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 503,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.01 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $101.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 70,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Heska Corp (HSKA)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Heska Corp by 83.39%. The purchase prices were between $143.93 and $207.3, with an estimated average price of $177.65. The stock is now traded at around $196.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Porch Group Inc by 152.04%. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 646,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Neuronetics Inc (STIM)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Neuronetics Inc by 341.42%. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 632,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Ambarella Inc by 118.75%. The purchase prices were between $91.34 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $109.11. The stock is now traded at around $90.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 105,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp by 256.70%. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 356,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Kirkland's Inc by 171.03%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 176,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34.Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.Sold Out: Nautilus Inc (NLS)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63.Sold Out: Impinj Inc (PI)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Impinj Inc. The sale prices were between $41.27 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $59.05.Sold Out: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $114.95 and $188.83, with an estimated average price of $155.38.Sold Out: ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $28.49, with an estimated average price of $22.2.
Here is the complete portfolio of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC. Also check out:
1. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that G2 Investment Partners Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment