G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys Perion Network, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Sells LivePerson Inc, CarParts.com Inc, OptimizeRx Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys Perion Network, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Sells LivePerson Inc, CarParts.com Inc, OptimizeRx Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company G2 Investment Partners Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Perion Network, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Heska Corp, Rimini Street Inc, sells LivePerson Inc, CarParts.com Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, Stamps.com Inc, GenMark Diagnostics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $612 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/g2+investment+partners+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC
  1. CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) - 1,720,047 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.44%
  2. EverQuote Inc (EVER) - 645,465 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%
  3. OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 464,639 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.51%
  4. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 143,380 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
  5. Heska Corp (HSKA) - 120,000 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.39%
New Purchase: Perion Network Ltd (PERI)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Perion Network Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,013,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.32 and $63.41, with an estimated average price of $56.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 245,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.15. The stock is now traded at around $18.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 556,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 983,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 503,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.01 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $101.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 70,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Heska Corp (HSKA)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Heska Corp by 83.39%. The purchase prices were between $143.93 and $207.3, with an estimated average price of $177.65. The stock is now traded at around $196.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Porch Group Inc by 152.04%. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 646,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Neuronetics Inc (STIM)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Neuronetics Inc by 341.42%. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 632,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Ambarella Inc by 118.75%. The purchase prices were between $91.34 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $109.11. The stock is now traded at around $90.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 105,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp by 256.70%. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 356,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Kirkland's Inc by 171.03%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 176,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34.

Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Sold Out: Nautilus Inc (NLS)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Nautilus Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63.

Sold Out: Impinj Inc (PI)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Impinj Inc. The sale prices were between $41.27 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

Sold Out: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $114.95 and $188.83, with an estimated average price of $155.38.

Sold Out: ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $28.49, with an estimated average price of $22.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC. Also check out:

1. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that G2 Investment Partners Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider