Claar Advisors LLC Buys W R Grace, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sysco Corp, New Providence Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: GRA, AAP, BKNG, SABR, EXPE, MAR, MCO, PEP, CVNA, WOW,
- Added Positions: AVTR, AMT, UBER, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, KEYS, MDLZ, CHH, SPGI, A, MA, KMI, ITOT,
- Sold Out: GLD, SYY, NPA, NKLA,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,157 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,100 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,000 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio.
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 83,320 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.17%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 43,044 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $59.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 117,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $201.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 37,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2223.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $169.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Claar Advisors LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $140.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 16,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 48.20%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 296,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Claar Advisors LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.Sold Out: New Providence Acquisition Corp (NPA)
Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in New Providence Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $14.72.Sold Out: Nikola Corp (NKLA)
Claar Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $19.03.
