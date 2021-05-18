Logo
Aristides Capital LLC Buys Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Sells Hingham Institution for Savings, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aristides Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, Suburban Propane Partners LP, sells Hingham Institution for Savings, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Prevail Therapeutics Inc, Charleslvard during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristides Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aristides Capital LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aristides Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aristides+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aristides Capital LLC
  1. Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) - 25,140 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.3%
  2. Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (CEM) - 258,675 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,358 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio.
  4. Lennar Corp (LEN.B) - 52,274 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio.
  5. NL Industries Inc (NL) - 411,285 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.99%
New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $34.82, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 73,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.92 and $66, with an estimated average price of $59.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Central Garden & Pet Co. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $47.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 16,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KBR Inc (KBR)

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 296.11%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $317.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 9,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microvision Inc (MVIS)

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Microvision Inc by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $5.21 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $12.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.157800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 143,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nikola Corp (NKLA)

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Nikola Corp by 49.41%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $19.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT)

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc by 75.47%. The purchase prices were between $109 and $148.5, with an estimated average price of $125.84. The stock is now traded at around $134.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tilly's Inc (TLYS)

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Tilly's Inc by 47.84%. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $13.06, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $12.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 61,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Designer Brands Inc by 22.17%. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Prevail Therapeutics Inc (PRVL)

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $23.02.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Sold Out: Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT)

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.09 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $19.

Sold Out: ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in ORBCOMM Inc. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $9.07, with an estimated average price of $7.88.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aristides Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Aristides Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aristides Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aristides Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aristides Capital LLC keeps buying
