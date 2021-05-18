Aristides Capital LLC Buys Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, Sells Hingham Institution for Savings, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: QQQJ, VIRT, BWXT, SPH, CENT, KBR, IBB, CCJ, AMLP, ENLC, FWONA, AWRE, CVM, CLI, TTMI, APEI, NWS, SLDB, AXL, GLD, GOTU, THRY, FLR, CVNA, ELMD, OTRK, CASI, ATEN, FLL, GUT,

Investment company Aristides Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, Suburban Propane Partners LP, sells Hingham Institution for Savings, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Prevail Therapeutics Inc, Charleslvard during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristides Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Aristides Capital LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) - 25,140 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.3% Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (CEM) - 258,675 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,358 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Lennar Corp (LEN.B) - 52,274 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. NL Industries Inc (NL) - 411,285 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.99%

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $34.82, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 73,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.92 and $66, with an estimated average price of $59.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.58 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Central Garden & Pet Co. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $47.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 16,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.96 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $31.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 296.11%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $317.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 9,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Microvision Inc by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $5.21 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $12.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.157800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 143,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Nikola Corp by 49.41%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $19.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc by 75.47%. The purchase prices were between $109 and $148.5, with an estimated average price of $125.84. The stock is now traded at around $134.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Tilly's Inc by 47.84%. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $13.06, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $12.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 61,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Designer Brands Inc by 22.17%. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $23.02.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.09 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $19.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in ORBCOMM Inc. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $9.07, with an estimated average price of $7.88.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.