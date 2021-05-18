Sessa Capital IM, L.P. Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Primo Water Corp, bluebird bio Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Corteva Inc, Axalta Coating Systems

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Primo Water Corp, bluebird bio Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Corteva Inc, Axalta Coating Systems

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Sessa Capital IM, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Primo Water Corp, bluebird bio Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Corteva Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, Weibo Corp, Compx International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sessa Capital IM, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Sessa Capital IM, L.P. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sessa Capital IM, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sessa+capital+im%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sessa Capital IM, L.P.
  1. GameStop Corp (GME) - 1,853,100 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 900,000 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio.
  3. The Chemours Co (CC) - 8,877,267 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 5,575,210 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio.
  5. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 4,207,124 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.27%
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 694,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Primo Water Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,982,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in bluebird bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 875,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 58,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Weibo Corp (WB)

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

Sold Out: Compx International Inc (CIX)

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Compx International Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $14.63.

Sold Out: AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $25.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sessa Capital IM, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Sessa Capital IM, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sessa Capital IM, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sessa Capital IM, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sessa Capital IM, L.P. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider