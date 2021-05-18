Sessa Capital IM, L.P. Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Primo Water Corp, bluebird bio Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Corteva Inc, Axalta Coating Systems

New Purchases: IFF, PRMW, BLUE, CHK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Sessa Capital IM, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Primo Water Corp, bluebird bio Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Corteva Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, Weibo Corp, Compx International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sessa Capital IM, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Sessa Capital IM, L.P. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GameStop Corp (GME) - 1,853,100 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 900,000 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. The Chemours Co (CC) - 8,877,267 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 5,575,210 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 4,207,124 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.27%

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 694,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Primo Water Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,982,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in bluebird bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 875,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 58,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Compx International Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $14.63.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $25.4.