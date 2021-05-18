Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc Buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Clean Harbors Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

New Purchases: MDY, SHM, SJNK, VRP, HYD, IWB, MTUM, VCIT, QUAL, TIP, USMV, BKLN, ICF, PFF, TFI, IGIB, SRLN, MUB, SNOW, NAD, MYI, IIM, DBDR, VTV, EVM, NRK, VGM, IQI, EIM, PSAGU, AGAC, SGAM,

XOM, XLC, MCHP, FLOT, JNJ, IBM, TT, Sold Out: CLH, BK, VIG, ACN, AMT, BSX, BAH, IYW, EGP, GD, RYT, BA, BAP, NDAQ, UL, CARR, IWD, MKC, PKI, PRU, WFC, FRC, ALLE, AMD, COP, GE, PNC, PH, LIN, IR, ETN, GIS, HST, MDLZ, NSC, SLB, UGI, WBA, OTIS, EEMV, IVW, ATVI, VTRS, OHI, OMC, PBCT, QCOM, SO, SHOP, MCRB, CIBR, ITA, XLY, CLF, CL, CMCSA, DPZ, DD, DUK, HEI, JCI, LH, PM, AVGO, VRSK, LYB, USCR, TPH, EVLO, ESTC, DBEF, IJH, ISTB, IVE, LQD, MDYG, PKW, SDY, SLYG, VNQ, XLP, TFC, DHI, DE, D, EA, HAS, LEN, RDS.A, WBK, WHR, RDS.B, RGA, CDXC, DG, FAF, NXPI, LPLA, PSX, RDFN, COLD, DOW, ALC, CTVA, ACI, FDN, IPO, MJ, QTEC, VBR, XLV, SRPT, AMAT, ENB, EXPE, FLR, F, HSY, MNKD, NFLX, NOK, INSG, GEO, VOD, EVV, MAXR, BLNK, AMRC, GM, ORC, GWPH, CGC, SYF, GDDY, GRWG, SLGL, TRTN, MRNA, KLDO, ZM, PLRX, PLTR, EOSE, CERT, IJS, JETS,

Braintree, MA, based Investment company Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Clean Harbors Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc owns 147 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 657,577 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,000 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.32% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 17,930 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,851 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 16,263 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $493.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 16,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.568100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 49,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 84,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 73,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 26,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $233.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.32%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1266.94%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 11,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 199.80%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 27,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 610.97%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $249.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 10,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.20%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 58,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 47.23%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $84.15.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.