Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc Buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Clean Harbors Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Braintree, MA, based Investment company Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Clean Harbors Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc owns 147 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PEDDOCK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peddock+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PEDDOCK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 657,577 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,000 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.32%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 17,930 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,851 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  5. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 16,263 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $493.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 16,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.568100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 49,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 84,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 73,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 26,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $233.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.32%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1266.94%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 11,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 199.80%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 27,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 610.97%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $249.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 10,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.20%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 58,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 47.23%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $84.15.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of PEDDOCK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. PEDDOCK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PEDDOCK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PEDDOCK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PEDDOCK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
