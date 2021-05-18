Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc Buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Clean Harbors Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp

- New Purchases: MDY, SHM, SJNK, VRP, HYD, IWB, MTUM, VCIT, QUAL, TIP, USMV, BKLN, ICF, PFF, TFI, IGIB, SRLN, MUB, SNOW, NAD, MYI, IIM, DBDR, VTV, EVM, NRK, VGM, IQI, EIM, PSAGU, AGAC, SGAM,
- Added Positions: AAPL, SPY, IWM, IWF, EEM, GLD, EFAV, VCSH, SHY, XLF, RSP, EFA, XLK, AGG, VYM, DIS, AMZN, QQQ, TRV, TSLA, IVV, MSFT, ITB, COF, KLAC, CSCO, MCK, PFE, SYK, CVX, WMT, VZ, LKQ, BABA, GOOGL, ECL, MA, VLO, ALL, APTV, TGT, DHR, AMP, PWR, PEG, MRK, TSN, CF, STZ, CMI, DTE, DRI, BAC, INTC, UNP, SWK, TMO, BP, MO, T, CVS, HPQ, PEP, ABBV, FB, ROP,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, XLC, MCHP, FLOT, JNJ, IBM, TT,
- Sold Out: CLH, BK, VIG, ACN, AMT, BSX, BAH, IYW, EGP, GD, RYT, BA, BAP, NDAQ, UL, CARR, IWD, MKC, PKI, PRU, WFC, FRC, ALLE, AMD, COP, GE, PNC, PH, LIN, IR, ETN, GIS, HST, MDLZ, NSC, SLB, UGI, WBA, OTIS, EEMV, IVW, ATVI, VTRS, OHI, OMC, PBCT, QCOM, SO, SHOP, MCRB, CIBR, ITA, XLY, CLF, CL, CMCSA, DPZ, DD, DUK, HEI, JCI, LH, PM, AVGO, VRSK, LYB, USCR, TPH, EVLO, ESTC, DBEF, IJH, ISTB, IVE, LQD, MDYG, PKW, SDY, SLYG, VNQ, XLP, TFC, DHI, DE, D, EA, HAS, LEN, RDS.A, WBK, WHR, RDS.B, RGA, CDXC, DG, FAF, NXPI, LPLA, PSX, RDFN, COLD, DOW, ALC, CTVA, ACI, FDN, IPO, MJ, QTEC, VBR, XLV, SRPT, AMAT, ENB, EXPE, FLR, F, HSY, MNKD, NFLX, NOK, INSG, GEO, VOD, EVV, MAXR, BLNK, AMRC, GM, ORC, GWPH, CGC, SYF, GDDY, GRWG, SLGL, TRTN, MRNA, KLDO, ZM, PLRX, PLTR, EOSE, CERT, IJS, JETS,
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 657,577 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,000 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.32%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 17,930 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,851 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 16,263 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $493.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 16,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.568100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 49,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 84,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 73,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 26,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $233.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.32%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1266.94%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 11,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 199.80%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 27,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 610.97%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $249.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 10,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.20%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 58,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 47.23%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $84.15.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Peddock Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of PEDDOCK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC.
