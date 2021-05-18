Tensile Capital Management LLC Buys Cannae Holdings Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Box Inc, Sells Pluralsight Inc, Talend SA, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

- New Purchases: CNNE, BOX,
- Added Positions: AAP,
- Reduced Positions: AVLR, PS, TLND, ORLY, VVV, LAD, DKS, VERX, BATRK, EQIX, TTWO, CCK,
- Sold Out: RIG,
For the details of Tensile Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tensile+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tensile Capital Management LLC
- Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 1,116,118 shares, 19.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49%
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 314,622 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.37%
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 833,195 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 2,739,059 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3%
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 330,298 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
Tensile Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 372,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Box Inc (BOX)
Tensile Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 185,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Tensile Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $201.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 249,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Transocean Ltd (RIG)
Tensile Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Transocean Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.32 and $4.68, with an estimated average price of $3.48.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tensile Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Tensile Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tensile Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tensile Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tensile Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment