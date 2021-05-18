Tensile Capital Management LLC Buys Cannae Holdings Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Box Inc, Sells Pluralsight Inc, Talend SA, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

New Purchases: CNNE, BOX,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Tensile Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Cannae Holdings Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Box Inc, sells Pluralsight Inc, Talend SA, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Transocean during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tensile Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tensile Capital Management LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $762 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 1,116,118 shares, 19.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.49% Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 314,622 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.37% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 833,195 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 2,739,059 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3% Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 330,298 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%

Tensile Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 372,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tensile Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 185,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tensile Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $201.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 249,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tensile Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Transocean Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.32 and $4.68, with an estimated average price of $3.48.