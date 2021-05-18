Stringer Asset Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol

New Purchases: SPIP, KBWB, SRLN, XLE, KBE,

SPIP, KBWB, SRLN, XLE, KBE, Added Positions: GSIE, QDF, IQLT, BOND,

GSIE, QDF, IQLT, BOND, Reduced Positions: MTUM, ICVT, IMTM, SPAB, IWD, VLUE, FPE, XLV, VTV, XLF, QQQE,

MTUM, ICVT, IMTM, SPAB, IWD, VLUE, FPE, XLV, VTV, XLF, QQQE, Sold Out: EEMA, ACWV, USMV, SPSB, XHB, EFAV, ANGL, AOK,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Stringer Asset Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stringer Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Stringer Asset Management, Llc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $61 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STRINGER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stringer+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 68,105 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.36% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 141,361 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 28,725 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.69% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 38,995 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.54% FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) - 77,218 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.98%

Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 114,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 35,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 48,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 29,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 27,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 276.05%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.869000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 93,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 85.98%. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.859800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 77,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 42.14%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 50,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57.

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.