Stringer Asset Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stringer Asset Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Stringer Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stringer Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Stringer Asset Management, Llc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $61 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STRINGER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stringer+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STRINGER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 68,105 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.36%
  2. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 141,361 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 28,725 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.69%
  4. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 38,995 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.54%
  5. FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) - 77,218 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.98%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 114,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 35,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 48,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 29,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 27,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Stringer Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 276.05%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.869000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 93,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)

Stringer Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 85.98%. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.859800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 77,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Stringer Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 42.14%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 50,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.

Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of STRINGER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. STRINGER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STRINGER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STRINGER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STRINGER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider