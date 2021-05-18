Stringer Asset Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol

- New Purchases: SPIP, KBWB, SRLN, XLE, KBE,
- Added Positions: GSIE, QDF, IQLT, BOND,
- Reduced Positions: MTUM, ICVT, IMTM, SPAB, IWD, VLUE, FPE, XLV, VTV, XLF, QQQE,
- Sold Out: EEMA, ACWV, USMV, SPSB, XHB, EFAV, ANGL, AOK,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 68,105 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.36%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 141,361 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 28,725 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.69%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 38,995 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.54%
- FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) - 77,218 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.98%
Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 114,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $68.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 35,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 48,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 29,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Stringer Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 27,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Stringer Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 276.05%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.869000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 93,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)
Stringer Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 85.98%. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.859800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 77,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Stringer Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 42.14%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 50,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)
Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Stringer Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.
