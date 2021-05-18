Windacre Partnership Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: ETWO,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, MCO, SAP,
- Reduced Positions: AL, FNF, TDG,
- Sold Out: WFC, SC,
For the details of WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windacre+partnership+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC
- Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 35,205,300 shares, 22.03% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 170,900 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.00%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 821,456 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
- Air Lease Corp (AL) - 9,358,300 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.85%
- Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 11,197,000 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.05%
Windacre Partnership Llc initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 17,823,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Windacre Partnership Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 104.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3250.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.71%. The holding were 170,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Windacre Partnership Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 90.70%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 219,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Windacre Partnership Llc added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 35.99%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $325.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 1,114,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Windacre Partnership Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.Sold Out: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)
Windacre Partnership Llc sold out a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $25.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC. Also check out:
