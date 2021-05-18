Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, SL Green Realty Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Deluxe Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc

- New Purchases: TPL, SLG, C, LUMN, MTZ, MRK, MLM,
- Added Positions: XLV, SPSB, XLK, QUAL, IWP, SJNK, XLY, VWO, DGRO, XLF, ZBH, QQQ, IGIB, VEA, XLI, XLP, SCHD, IYG, IJR, JNJ, MGV, VFC, TGT, USB, BRK.B, BLK, XLU, EMR, LHX, PFE, ACN, DIS, ZTS, RPV, KEYS, IQV, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: JNK, PRF, DTN, VIAC, GE, IGSB, AMZN, CSCO, BIV, PVL, RRC, WAT, WBA, CB, CFR, KO, T,
- Sold Out: DLX, QCOM, VRSK, M, VTSI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P.
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 317,496 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 238,245 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 683,645 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 40,953 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 196,661 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1581.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 4,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $74.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.567700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.543400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $117.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $102.131200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VF Corp (VFC)
Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in VF Corp by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $86.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Deluxe Corp (DLX)
Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in Deluxe Corp. The sale prices were between $29.15 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $37.69.Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: Macy's Inc (M)
Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $15.26.Sold Out: VirTra Inc (VTSI)
Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in VirTra Inc. The sale prices were between $3.42 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $4.75.
