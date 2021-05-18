Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, SL Green Realty Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Deluxe Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc

New Purchases: TPL, SLG, C, LUMN, MTZ, MRK, MLM,

Investment company Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, SL Green Realty Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Citigroup Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, sells Deluxe Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Macy's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par. As of 2021Q1, Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par owns 152 stocks with a total value of $486 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 317,496 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 238,245 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 683,645 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 40,953 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 196,661 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1581.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 4,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $74.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.567700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.543400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $117.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $102.131200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in VF Corp by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $86.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in Deluxe Corp. The sale prices were between $29.15 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $37.69.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in VirTra Inc. The sale prices were between $3.42 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $4.75.