Wunderlich Securities, Inc. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Visa Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: VZ, V, FNI, WELL, WMT, WM, VUZI, ZM, DWM, TLT, ARKG, VSAT, ABNB, FV, ISTB, VOO, AAXJ, IPOE, KOMP, JNK, SHY, SPAB, TRP, CAT, DHR, MCD, LOW, DMTK, DLN, QCOM, WPC, ZTS, W, BAR, FALN, IYG, QYLD, VIAC, EOG, NCA, HYI, NIO, FVRR, ANGL, BLOK, XLE, ADC, AB, AZPN, BIDU, BLDR, BG, GLNG, LOGI, TAP, SAVA, SBNY, WY, IPHI, APO, OSG, LITE, Z, ZS, GH, NCNO, ASO, FSR, FTCS, IEF, MCHI, SHM, SJNK, TIP, VGIT, VMBS, BP, USAU, ITI, VTRS, PAI, IIM, EAD, CGO, SVM, XFLT, TDAC, CURI, CURI, PSFE, AHT, GOGL, NRO, IVR, TMQ, 1HB, BSGM, VRAY, DSSI, TRIT, ASXC, PSTV, GGN, TBLT,

GLD, SPY, IEMG, VUG, BOND, CWB, JPM, HYLS, NVDA, MNA, RSP, PYPL, BA, SLQD, CVS, COST, AWK, LMBS, NEE, FDX, NFLX, GOOG, FVD, MDY, ORCL, AMZN, CRM, DIS, MA, BLK, LLY, SYY, CSQ, AMGN, NKE, UNH, ABBV, GSY, NLY, BAC, CSCO, MRK, AXON, BHK, NMM, TSLA, AMAT, XOM, ARKK, IEFA, RDVY, ENB, GS, GOOGL, LYFT, NET, DGRO, IJR, LIT, MUNI, VCIT, MO, APH, CMCSA, ETN, SVC, ISRG, MDT, ORLY, OKE, TGT, UNP, NXC, NAC, QQQX, BX, AVGO, PHYS, PCI, PAGP, MGNI, ETSY, PINS, FSLY, CHWY, FIXD, QCLN, SDY, SLV, XLF, ACN, APD, AMRN, COP, CTO, IDN, SBAC, GAB, HQH, EVV, NZF, BLE, MAIN, AGNC, KMI, GMRE, FPL, OPP, SPOT, BYND, CRWD, HDV, IBUY, JPST, SMH, Reduced Positions: VGSH, VCSH, EWX, CSM, D, AAPL, QQQ, UBER, BABA, FB, ARCC, PFE, PEY, XLI, EPD, TMO, AMT, LMT, MMP, PEP, ECL, HON, KMB, CIBR, CCI, DUK, HD, XLV, GOOD, MELI, TTD, DIA, IWO, XLK, AXP, BCE, PEAK, IRM, ET, HPF, STWD, TWTR, TWLO, FDN, FXL, ONEQ, XLY, BMY, KO, GPN, NSC, GM, NOW, ROKU, MDB, CVET, PLTR, AMLP, ARKW, MINT, PFF, TOTL, MMM, AMD, AINV, AZN, BAX, BDX, BRK.B, CSX, GSK, HR, JNJ, MLM, SRE, TXN, NS, ENPH, PSX, AAL, SHOP, SE, MRNA, LMND, VHT, VNLA, VYM, CB, ASML, ADBE, AWH, DCP, MDLZ, LH, NVS, PAA, RRC, SIVB, SBUX, RTX, MVT, VMO, JPS, NAD, BFK, GLPI, JD, SEDG, TDOC, JHB, COUP, SNAP, JCO, JEMD, DCF, CARR, DKNG, IVV, PTLC, SPYD, SRVR, XLP,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Wunderlich Securities, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Visa Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Chindia ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wunderlich Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Wunderlich Securities, Inc. owns 383 stocks with a total value of $804 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 349,970 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,350 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,498 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.33% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 216,775 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.44% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 150,596 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.00%

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 234,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.567300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 47,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Chindia ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $74.72, with an estimated average price of $66.38. The stock is now traded at around $59.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 98,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 77,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 30,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $140.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 213.20%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 81,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 35.33%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 64,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 756.03%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 90,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1103.10%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $262.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 19,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 150,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 63.09%. The purchase prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 131,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $101.62 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $101.84.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.64.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SLR Senior Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.14 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $15.01.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.46 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.7.

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78.