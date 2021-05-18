Logo
Wunderlich Securities, Inc. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Visa Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Wunderlich Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Visa Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Chindia ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wunderlich Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Wunderlich Securities, Inc. owns 383 stocks with a total value of $804 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wunderlich Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wunderlich+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wunderlich Securities, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 349,970 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,350 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,498 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.33%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 216,775 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.44%
  5. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 150,596 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.00%
New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 234,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.567300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 47,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Chindia ETF (FNI)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Chindia ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $74.72, with an estimated average price of $66.38. The stock is now traded at around $59.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 98,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 77,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 30,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $140.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 213.20%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 81,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 35.33%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 64,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 756.03%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 90,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1103.10%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $262.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 19,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 33.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 150,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 63.09%. The purchase prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $81.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 131,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $101.62 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $101.84.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Sold Out: Software Acquisition Group Inc II (SAII)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.64.

Sold Out: SLR Senior Investment Corp (SUNS)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SLR Senior Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.14 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $15.01.

Sold Out: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.46 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.7.

Sold Out: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Wunderlich Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wunderlich Securities, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Wunderlich Securities, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Wunderlich Securities, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wunderlich Securities, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wunderlich Securities, Inc. keeps buying

