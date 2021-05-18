First Light Asset Management, LLC Buys Cutera Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc, Sells Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, CareDx Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: CUTR, ALDX, TCRR, AXNX, STIM, NVTA, ITMR, AKU, SIEN, QTRX, ITGR, BMY, EBS, WAT, UTHR, GSK, AVTR, UHS, MCK,

CUTR, ALDX, TCRR, AXNX, STIM, NVTA, ITMR, AKU, SIEN, QTRX, ITGR, BMY, EBS, WAT, UTHR, GSK, AVTR, UHS, MCK, Added Positions: STRO, NEO, TNDM, MODN, PRTA, XENT, KRTX, APTO, BTAI, ATEC, YMAB, MEIP, AXGN, QDEL, MRVI, TEVA, GMAB, ARNA, SPNE, JYNT, HCAT, ATRC, SIBN, RARE, HRC, JAZZ, TPTX, CI, SLP, NVST, NUVA, LHCG, BAX, CVS, ICUI, SYNH, PRGO, GILD, HOLX,

CDNA, HALO, ARWR, GKOS, OMCL, CDXS, INSM, ZYME, MASS, OPRX, KRMD, KIDS, Sold Out: OXFD, FPRX, IONS, VAPO, PSCH, IBB, IHI, XLV, ALXN, UNH, MRK, A, AMGN, BIO, NVS, GRFS,

Bloomington, MN, based Investment company First Light Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Cutera Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc, NeoGenomics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, sells Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, CareDx Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Light Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, First Light Asset Management, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) - 5,426,241 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 2,011,350 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.79% CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 1,212,677 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.16% Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA) - 2,935,707 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.76% Model N Inc (MODN) - 1,949,762 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.84%

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cutera Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $29.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 1,244,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 2,624,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $27.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 826,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Axonics Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.14 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $54.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 281,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Neuronetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,149,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $27.766900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 252,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 148.87%. The purchase prices were between $20.29 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $23.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 2,058,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 94.01%. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $38.009500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,003,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 96.48%. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 525,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Model N Inc by 48.84%. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $35.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,949,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $11 and $28.24, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,935,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intersect ENT Inc by 66.53%. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,036,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vapotherm Inc. The sale prices were between $21.8 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $29.06.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The sale prices were between $170.37 and $197.88, with an estimated average price of $185.78.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.