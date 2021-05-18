First Light Asset Management, LLC Buys Cutera Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc, Sells Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, CareDx Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First Light Asset Management, LLC Buys Cutera Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc, Sells Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, CareDx Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bloomington, MN, based Investment company First Light Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cutera Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc, NeoGenomics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, sells Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, CareDx Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Light Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, First Light Asset Management, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Light Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+light+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Light Asset Management, LLC
  1. SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) - 5,426,241 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  2. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 2,011,350 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.79%
  3. CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 1,212,677 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.16%
  4. Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA) - 2,935,707 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.76%
  5. Model N Inc (MODN) - 1,949,762 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.84%
New Purchase: Cutera Inc (CUTR)

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cutera Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $29.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 1,244,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 2,624,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR)

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $27.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 826,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Axonics Inc (AXNX)

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Axonics Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.14 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $54.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 281,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Neuronetics Inc (STIM)

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Neuronetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,149,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $27.766900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 252,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 148.87%. The purchase prices were between $20.29 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $23.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 2,058,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 94.01%. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $38.009500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,003,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 96.48%. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 525,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Model N Inc (MODN)

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Model N Inc by 48.84%. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $35.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,949,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $11 and $28.24, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,935,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intersect ENT Inc (XENT)

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intersect ENT Inc by 66.53%. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,036,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Sold Out: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79.

Sold Out: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vapotherm Inc. The sale prices were between $21.8 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $29.06.

Sold Out: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (PSCH)

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The sale prices were between $170.37 and $197.88, with an estimated average price of $185.78.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Light Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. First Light Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Light Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Light Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Light Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider