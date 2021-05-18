First Light Asset Management, LLC Buys Cutera Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Sutro Biopharma Inc, Sells Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, CareDx Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: CUTR, ALDX, TCRR, AXNX, STIM, NVTA, ITMR, AKU, SIEN, QTRX, ITGR, BMY, EBS, WAT, UTHR, GSK, AVTR, UHS, MCK,
- Added Positions: STRO, NEO, TNDM, MODN, PRTA, XENT, KRTX, APTO, BTAI, ATEC, YMAB, MEIP, AXGN, QDEL, MRVI, TEVA, GMAB, ARNA, SPNE, JYNT, HCAT, ATRC, SIBN, RARE, HRC, JAZZ, TPTX, CI, SLP, NVST, NUVA, LHCG, BAX, CVS, ICUI, SYNH, PRGO, GILD, HOLX,
- Reduced Positions: CDNA, HALO, ARWR, GKOS, OMCL, CDXS, INSM, ZYME, MASS, OPRX, KRMD, KIDS,
- Sold Out: OXFD, FPRX, IONS, VAPO, PSCH, IBB, IHI, XLV, ALXN, UNH, MRK, A, AMGN, BIO, NVS, GRFS,
- SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) - 5,426,241 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 2,011,350 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.79%
- CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 1,212,677 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.16%
- Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA) - 2,935,707 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.76%
- Model N Inc (MODN) - 1,949,762 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.84%
First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cutera Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $29.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 1,244,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)
First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 2,624,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR)
First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $27.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 826,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Axonics Inc (AXNX)
First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Axonics Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.14 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $54.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 281,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Neuronetics Inc (STIM)
First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Neuronetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,149,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $27.766900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 252,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)
First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 148.87%. The purchase prices were between $20.29 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $23.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 2,058,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NeoGenomics Inc by 94.01%. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $38.009500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,003,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 96.48%. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 525,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Model N Inc (MODN)
First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Model N Inc by 48.84%. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $35.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,949,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)
First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $11 and $28.24, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,935,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intersect ENT Inc (XENT)
First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intersect ENT Inc by 66.53%. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 2,036,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)
First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.Sold Out: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)
First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85.Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79.Sold Out: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)
First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vapotherm Inc. The sale prices were between $21.8 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $29.06.Sold Out: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (PSCH)
First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The sale prices were between $170.37 and $197.88, with an estimated average price of $185.78.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.
