Clearline Capital LP Buys Facebook Inc, Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II, Sells Xperi Holding Corp, Expedia Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Clearline Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II, G-III Apparel Group, FG New America Acquisition Corp, sells Xperi Holding Corp, Expedia Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Whole Earth Brands Inc, At Home Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearline Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Clearline Capital LP owns 105 stocks with a total value of $564 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clearline Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearline+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clearline Capital LP
  1. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 932,984 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.33%
  2. NCR Corp (NCR) - 678,176 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 75,015 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) - 2,054,749 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.007600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 75,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 2,054,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

New Purchase: G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $29.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 606,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,469,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)

Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,403,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 144.62%. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 477,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 466.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 384,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 120.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 375,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 36.33%. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 932,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Primo Water Corp by 60.07%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,243,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)

Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc by 189.30%. The purchase prices were between $43.4 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $48.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 187,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Sold Out: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $142.61 and $201.07, with an estimated average price of $168.41.

Sold Out: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.45.

Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3.



