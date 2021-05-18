Clearline Capital LP Buys Facebook Inc, Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II, Sells Xperi Holding Corp, Expedia Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase

- New Purchases: FB, CCX, CCX, GIII, FGNA, FLXN, KAHC.U, AACQ, WDC, CRHC, ODP, DISH, SWI, SPNV, EB, ELAN, FTOC, LB, KAR, KRA, GOLD, GPS, LCY, HY, CFX, APO, WPF, SPLK, CAPA, MPLN, UFS, PARR, RMGB, PLYA, BABA, NICE, AMR, DFHT, SVAC, GPRE, ADMA, AIR, VGII.U, FTAI, PRCH, PFDRU, ETWO, NEBC, SMSI, NUVB,
- Added Positions: TPR, VNT, EPC, MIC, PRMW, EPAY, STZ, XRX, PAE, MSGS, NCR, SPB, CCO, JWS, CCK, NVT,
- Reduced Positions: XPER, FREE, PCG, INTC, JW.A, MX, AEO, CZR, JACK, LBTYA, ON, BCO, AXTA, RXT, RDUS, CHNG, RCEL, VREX, GOOGL, WSC, FMX, CRM, SATS,
- Sold Out: EXPE, JPM, HOME, ABG, ACIW, FLEX, PSN, LGF.A, JAMF, JAMF, SCOR, QUOT, NUVA, CNC, MO, IFF, VMW, PRTY, MMP, COOP, VSH, MD, CONXU, SAH, LGF.B, FLDM, CCMP, KLR, ATCX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Clearline Capital LP
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 932,984 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.33%
- NCR Corp (NCR) - 678,176 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 75,015 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) - 2,054,749 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.007600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 75,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)
Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 2,054,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII)
Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $29.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 606,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA)
Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,469,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)
Clearline Capital LP initiated holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,403,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 144.62%. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 477,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 466.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 384,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)
Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 120.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 375,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 36.33%. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 932,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)
Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Primo Water Corp by 60.07%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,243,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)
Clearline Capital LP added to a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc by 189.30%. The purchase prices were between $43.4 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $48.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 187,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11.Sold Out: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)
Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $142.61 and $201.07, with an estimated average price of $168.41.Sold Out: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)
Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.45.Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Clearline Capital LP sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3.
