Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys ARKO Corp, NightDragon Acquisition Corp, Ares Acquisition Corp, Sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, American Well Corp, Ping Identity Holding Corp

George Town, Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company Ion Asset Management Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys ARKO Corp, NightDragon Acquisition Corp, Ares Acquisition Corp, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, American Well Corp, Ping Identity Holding Corp, Datto Holding Corp, Delek US Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ion Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Ion Asset Management Ltd. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $834 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 1,742,750 shares, 23.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67% CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 734,526 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.96% Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 1,622,426 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09% SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 1,465,900 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% ARKO Corp (ARKO) - 5,738,298 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in ARKO Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 5,738,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.008800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $40.17, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $22.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,392,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 92.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $14.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc by 98.48%. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.93, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $3.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 3,632,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 56.15%. The purchase prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $35.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 203,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $139.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $21.41 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Datto Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $24.98.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Certara Inc. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $39, with an estimated average price of $33.36.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91.