Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys ARKO Corp, NightDragon Acquisition Corp, Ares Acquisition Corp, Sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, American Well Corp, Ping Identity Holding Corp

- New Purchases: ARKO, NDACU, AAC.U, SHLS, SRNGU, PLTK, SEMR, NXPI, PACE, ENPH, RBLX, COLIU, XPOA, FPAC, FPAC, SPRQ, ZWRKU, CPUH.U, DLCAU, FTOC,
- Added Positions: CYBR, CIEN, ARRY, RIGL, SLV, RDWR, WMG, PYPL, EA, EB,
- Reduced Positions: SEDG, CHKP, DK, TSEM, JAMF, JAMF, FROG,
- Sold Out: AMWL, PING, MSP, CERT, VRM, AI, MRVL, SLGL, CNK, AONE, ABNB,
For the details of Ion Asset Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ion+asset+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ion Asset Management Ltd.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 1,742,750 shares, 23.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
- CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 734,526 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.96%
- Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 1,622,426 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09%
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) - 1,465,900 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- ARKO Corp (ARKO) - 5,738,298 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in ARKO Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.33. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 5,738,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NightDragon Acquisition Corp (NDACU)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.008800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $40.17, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $22.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,392,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 92.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $14.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc by 98.48%. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.93, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $3.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 3,632,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 56.15%. The purchase prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $35.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 203,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $139.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19.Sold Out: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $21.41 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $28.31.Sold Out: Datto Holding Corp (MSP)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Datto Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $24.98.Sold Out: Certara Inc (CERT)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Certara Inc. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $39, with an estimated average price of $33.36.Sold Out: Vroom Inc (VRM)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66.Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ion Asset Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Ion Asset Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ion Asset Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ion Asset Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ion Asset Management Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment