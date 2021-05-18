Glendon Capital Management LP Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, NRG Energy Inc, Vistra Corp, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, CURO Group Holdings Corp, Realty Income Corp

New Purchases: CHK, STAR, XOG,

CHK, STAR, XOG, Added Positions: NRG, VST, CF,

NRG, VST, CF, Reduced Positions: ALLY, BHC,

ALLY, BHC, Sold Out: FE, CURO, O, OIBR.C, EPR, DAN, LUV, UAL, DAL, AAL,

Santa Monica, CA, based Investment company Glendon Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, NRG Energy Inc, Vistra Corp, iStar Inc, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, sells FirstEnergy Corp, CURO Group Holdings Corp, Realty Income Corp, Oi SA, EPR Properties during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glendon Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Glendon Capital Management LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $725 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Glendon Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glendon+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 3,904,752 shares, 23.36% of the total portfolio. New Position CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 3,569,477 shares, 22.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 2,919,506 shares, 18.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.25% Vistra Corp (VST) - 3,371,293 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.60% NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 1,091,477 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.27%

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.36%. The holding were 3,904,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $18.27, with an estimated average price of $16.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 601,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 36,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 78.27%. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 1,091,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 3,371,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CURO Group Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $13.09 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $15.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Oi SA. The sale prices were between $1.47 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.84.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $30.93 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $42.14.

Glendon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Dana Inc. The sale prices were between $19.08 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $22.91.