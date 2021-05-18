Logo
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inphi Corp, Sells National General Holdings Corp, Eaton Vance Corp, Tiffany

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inphi Corp, Extended Stay America Inc, GenMark Diagnostics Inc, sells National General Holdings Corp, Eaton Vance Corp, Tiffany, FG New America Acquisition Corp, BioTelemetry Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vivaldi+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC
  1. Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 313,508 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.41%
  2. RealPage Inc (RP) - 368,121 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.06%
  3. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 105,822 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 110,762 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4629.38%
  5. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 480,200 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.95%
New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 105,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 939,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 564,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pluralsight Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 604,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Perspecta Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 400,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 135,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 58.41%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 313,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 4629.38%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 110,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 36.06%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 368,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Watford Holdings Ltd (WTRE)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Watford Holdings Ltd by 1170.89%. The purchase prices were between $34.55 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $34.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 247,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 66.95%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 480,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in HMS Holdings Corp by 144.77%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 346,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA.U)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.34 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $11.21.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOCU)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.86 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $12.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

