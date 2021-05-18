Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC Buys GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inphi Corp, Sells National General Holdings Corp, Eaton Vance Corp, Tiffany

- New Purchases: GWPH, STAY, GNMK, PS, PRSP, CLGX, TLRY, TLRY, TPCO, NAV, FGNA, SV, ETAC, CATM, RTPYU, FCAX.U, SEAH, COLIU, AVAN, SPNV, ACND, LOKB, HIGA, TEKK, GRSV, KSMT, OACB, HZON, FMIVU, ATAC, SLAC.U, PPGHU, CFFVU, ZWRKU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, TWNI.U, VYGG, NAACU, RACB, HCCCU, SWETU, BLUA.U, PICC.U, DEH, GOAC, RMGCU, SRNGU, NGAB, YAC, XPOA, CCV, TINV, GMBTU, CLRMU, HTPA, SCOA, GIGGU, ADER, RMGB, BLTSU, SCLEU, NXU.U, MONCU, SVOK, DBDR, GLBLU, EGOV, HEC, RICE, RICE, SWBK, ENFA, EPHY, PRSR, RC, VOSOU, KURIU, MACQU, CFVIU, FSNB.U, ENFAU, ARYD, KVSA, PRPB, LEGOU, STPC, FFG, ASPL, EQHA.U, NEBC, ACII.U, PGRWU, BOAS.U, OCSL, SPFR, TLGA.U, KVSC, CFAC, NSTB, PLMIU, KVSB, FLIR, SMTX, FIII, OMEG, ITHXU, FOREU, HHLA.U, FWAA, PDOT.U, PACE, KLAQU, SVAC, ACAC, AGGRU, CHNG, ESSC, ASAQ, PHIC, VTIQ, VTIQ, GSAH, COVAU, DMYQ.U, LGV.U, LCY, CPSR, NGAC, SRSA, HCIIU,
- Added Positions: VAR, IPHI, RP, WTRE, WORK, HMSY, IGAC, TWCT, ERES, TREB, SCOAU, SCPE, SOAC, PNM, WDR, STND,
- Reduced Positions: CRSA, RBAC, FAII.U, AACQ, CCX, CCX, FAII, STWO, APSG, WLTW, FUSE, XLNX,
- Sold Out: NGHC, EV, TIF, FGNA.U, BEAT, FTOCU, CCIV.U, HZON.U, AVAN.U, SEAH.U, FCACU, LOKB.U, CLII, SPRQ.U, SNPR, COOLU, SVACU, OACB.U, ALUS, IGACU, DMYI.U, CND.U, CCV.U, SPNV.U, PMVC.U, RMGBU, HTPA.U, IPOE, QELLU, ANH, VGAC, CFIVU, SPFR.U, PE, SVOKU, IPOF.U, CXO, TEKKU, AONE.U, RAACU, GRSVU, EIGI, CMLFU, HECCU, CMLF, CBMG, ACTC, AJAX.U, RICE.U, QELL, VRTU, TREB.U, FTOC, GSAH.U, BMCH, FIT, ACND.U, CPSR.U, PRPB.U,
- Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 313,508 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.41%
- RealPage Inc (RP) - 368,121 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.06%
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 105,822 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 110,762 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4629.38%
- Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 480,200 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.95%
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 105,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 939,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 564,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pluralsight Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 604,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Perspecta Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 400,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 135,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 58.41%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 313,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 4629.38%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 110,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RealPage Inc (RP)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 36.06%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 368,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Watford Holdings Ltd (WTRE)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Watford Holdings Ltd by 1170.89%. The purchase prices were between $34.55 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $34.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 247,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 66.95%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 480,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in HMS Holdings Corp by 144.77%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 346,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA.U)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.34 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $11.21.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOCU)
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.86 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $12.58.
