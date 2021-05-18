Iszo Capital Management Lp Buys DermTech Inc, Nam Tai Property Inc, Sells Anterix Inc, Inotiv Inc

For the details of ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iszo+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
- DermTech Inc (DMTK) - 1,822,394 shares, 43.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 283.64%
- Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) - 5,285,419 shares, 30.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.28%
- Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 2,346,961 shares, 20.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
- Inotiv Inc (NOTV) - 313,522 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.75%
- XPEL Inc (XPEL) - 103,860 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.46%
Iszo Capital Management Lp added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 283.64%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.25%. The holding were 1,822,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP)
Iszo Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Nam Tai Property Inc by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $5.54 and $14.3, with an estimated average price of $9.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.58%. The holding were 5,285,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Anterix Inc (ATEX)
Iszo Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Anterix Inc. The sale prices were between $32.9 and $47.6, with an estimated average price of $41.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:
