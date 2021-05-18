Index Venture Associates V Ltd Buys Metromile Inc, Sells Acutus Medical Inc

New Purchases: MILE,

MILE, Sold Out: AFIB,

Investment company Index Venture Associates V Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Metromile Inc, sells Acutus Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Index Venture Associates V Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Index Venture Associates V Ltd owns 2 stocks with a total value of $376 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 5,671,986 shares, 80.04% of the total portfolio. Metromile Inc (MILE) - 7,288,434 shares, 19.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Index Venture Associates V Ltd initiated holding in Metromile Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.339700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.96%. The holding were 7,288,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Index Venture Associates V Ltd sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $34, with an estimated average price of $22.54.