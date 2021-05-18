Riverpark Capital Management Llc Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Square Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Uber Technologies Inc

New Purchases: SCHW, SQ, UNH, BKNG, ZG, SNOW, FTCH,

SCHW, SQ, UNH, BKNG, ZG, SNOW, FTCH,

MA, V, ZTS, DIS, PINS,

UBER, KKR, PYPL, BX, TWTR, ILMN, FB, EXAS, AAPL, APO, SNAP, MSFT, EQIX, GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, SHOP, TWLO, ISRG, RNG, ADSK, NOW, NKE, IQV, DXCM, AMT, ADBE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Riverpark Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Square Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Zillow Group Inc, sells Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, C3.ai Inc, KKR Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverpark Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Riverpark Capital Management Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 135,019 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,453 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,801 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 113,298 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% Snap Inc (SNAP) - 152,089 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.78%

Riverpark Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 101,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 23,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $412.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 14,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2223.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 2,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $111.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 29,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $223.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 15,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2.