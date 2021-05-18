Riverpark Capital Management Llc Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Square Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Uber Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: SCHW, SQ, UNH, BKNG, ZG, SNOW, FTCH,
- Added Positions: MA, V, ZTS, DIS, PINS,
- Reduced Positions: UBER, KKR, PYPL, BX, TWTR, ILMN, FB, EXAS, AAPL, APO, SNAP, MSFT, EQIX, GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, SHOP, TWLO, ISRG, RNG, ADSK, NOW, NKE, IQV, DXCM, AMT, ADBE,
- Sold Out: NOC, LMT, AI, AER, DXC, VST, ALLY, LYB, MPC, CF, PWR, BERY, GS, ATH, KMX, LKQ, MU,
For the details of RIVERPARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of RIVERPARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 135,019 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,453 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,801 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 113,298 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 152,089 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.78%
Riverpark Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 101,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Riverpark Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 23,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Riverpark Capital Management Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $412.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 14,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Riverpark Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2223.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 2,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Riverpark Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $111.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 29,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Riverpark Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $223.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 15,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91.Sold Out: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6.Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2.
